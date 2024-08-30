Capri Sun addresses claims it is replacing beloved drink pouches with bottles

Support truly

Capri Sun has addressed whether or not the company plans on getting rid of its drink pouches in favor of plastic bottles.

On Thursday, August 29, photos began to circulate on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the brand remarketing its drinks to be sold in plastic bottles, with many people quick to leave comments about how they are frustrated with the change and refused to purchase Capri Sun drinks unless they specifically come in the previous pouches.

“The ONLY way to drink a Capri Sun is with the straw that’s impossible to penetrate the pouch! That’s it!” one comment on X read, while another wrote: “Being unable to stab the pouch, there’s just no point.”

At the time, some fans even took TikTok to post videos about their frustration over the brand’s decison to allegedly change the original packaging.

“I essentially live on the internet so to see something that truly floors me, it takes a lot,” one video on the platform began. “Capri Sun switching to bottles stopped me in my tracks for all the wrong reasons! No! Capri Sun pouches, right? That’s what makes a Capri Sun a Capri Sun. If you’re in a bottle, you’re just a drink then. Give me the pouch! Give me the straw!”

Another TikToker agreed, mentioning that the switch to bottles makes Capri Sun much more difficult to distinguish from other drinks on the market.

“This is one of the biggest changes the food and drug space has seen, honestly, ever,” he said.

“This is wild,” he added. “Capri Sun has always been known for their pouches. They’ve been around for so many years, but to just change it up like this and get rid of it is honestly a shame. And I understand why they did it, but I will say, I was genuinely shocked when I saw this, this morning.”

“They’re completely revamping what they’re doing, their marketing, their packaging, their logo staying the same, but I’m not going to want to walk in and get a bottled Capri Sun,” the fan continued. “I feel like so much of the charm was poking your straw into that little plastic pouch. The bottle is just not going to hit the same so I’m really interested to see how this actually does once they unveil it. But it’s just so nostalgic, and I’m sad that they’re completely doing away with it.”

However, on Friday, August 30, the brand made a post on its Instagram page clearing up any confusion about whether the pouches would be permanently gone. “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet - we’d never disrespect the pouch and they’re here to stay!” they captioned the post alongside a photo of a display of Capri Sun pouches.

“Starting next week you can buy a whole pallet of Capri Sun pouches. Find us at Walmart.”

According to Today, the bottles will not be hitting stores until 2025 and will not be replacing the pouches entirely but instead will be sold in addition to the pouches.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Capri Sun for comment.

After the post was shared, many fans turned to the comments section to express their joy over the rumors not being true. “Good idk what I would have done if the pouch disappeared,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “Thank you for respecting the pouch! I’m your biggest fan!”