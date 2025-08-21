Elderly shelter dog who went viral in heartbreaking adoption video finally gets forever family
The heartbreaking video went viral on social media
Peanut, the senior pit bull who captured hearts worldwide in a viral video by lovingly offering her stuffed animals to everyone at a dog shelter in Florida, has finally found her forever family.
Before the Humane Society of Broward County posted the video in July, the affectionate 7-year-old pup had been overlooked by potential owners, perhaps due to her age.
However, in a Facebook post earlier this month, shelter staff revealed that a family, complete with a canine companion, arrived with intentions to meet Peanut.
Peanut “fell in love” with her new family, staff said, and the adoption was complete.
“Peanut’s story reminds us that the right family is always worth the wait,” the staff wrote in a Facebook post showing her new family.
Peanut initially arrived at the HSBO after being transferred from another shelter, and became instantly recognizable for her playful demeanor.
Shelter staff quickly discovered her passion for stuffed toys. Peanut went nowhere without her “stuffies,” and often clutched on to them for hours at a time as a source of comfort in the busy shelter.
Her ever-growing collection included a hamburger, crocodile, lamb, and bone.
Peanut spread joy by offering her plush toys to anyone who approached her kennel, staff said. She would even take one on potty breaks.
However, despite her loving nature, Peanut remained overlooked.
“Peanut has been with us for some time, and we truly don’t understand why,” HSBC wrote on Facebook. “She greets everyone at her kennel door with pure joy, always ready to make a new friend.”
The video changed everything, however, and staff even gave her a parting gift to help start her new life.
“Before leaving our shelter, she picked up one last toy from us,” HSBC said. “And she went straight to greet her new family and brother.”
