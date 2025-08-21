Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Elderly shelter dog who went viral in heartbreaking adoption video finally gets forever family

The heartbreaking video went viral on social media

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Thursday 21 August 2025 12:05 EDT
Comments
Elderly shelter dog brings cuddly toys to everyone who walks past her kennel

Peanut, the senior pit bull who captured hearts worldwide in a viral video by lovingly offering her stuffed animals to everyone at a dog shelter in Florida, has finally found her forever family.

Before the Humane Society of Broward County posted the video in July, the affectionate 7-year-old pup had been overlooked by potential owners, perhaps due to her age.

However, in a Facebook post earlier this month, shelter staff revealed that a family, complete with a canine companion, arrived with intentions to meet Peanut.

Peanut “fell in love” with her new family, staff said, and the adoption was complete.

“Peanut’s story reminds us that the right family is always worth the wait,” the staff wrote in a Facebook post showing her new family.

Peanut, a 7-year-old pit bull, lovingly shared her "stuffies" with shelter staff
Peanut, a 7-year-old pit bull, lovingly shared her "stuffies" with shelter staff (Humane Society of Broward County)
Recommended

Peanut initially arrived at the HSBO after being transferred from another shelter, and became instantly recognizable for her playful demeanor.

The HSBC posted a video of Peanut and her stuffies in July to try and show potential adopters that the senior dog had a warm and gentle personality
The HSBC posted a video of Peanut and her stuffies in July to try and show potential adopters that the senior dog had a warm and gentle personality (Humane Society of Broward County)
Peanut's new family includes a canine companion
Peanut's new family includes a canine companion (Humane Society of Broward County)

Shelter staff quickly discovered her passion for stuffed toys. Peanut went nowhere without her “stuffies,” and often clutched on to them for hours at a time as a source of comfort in the busy shelter.

Her ever-growing collection included a hamburger, crocodile, lamb, and bone.

Peanut spread joy by offering her plush toys to anyone who approached her kennel, staff said. She would even take one on potty breaks.

However, despite her loving nature, Peanut remained overlooked.

“Peanut has been with us for some time, and we truly don’t understand why,” HSBC wrote on Facebook. “She greets everyone at her kennel door with pure joy, always ready to make a new friend.”

The video changed everything, however, and staff even gave her a parting gift to help start her new life.

“Before leaving our shelter, she picked up one last toy from us,” HSBC said. “And she went straight to greet her new family and brother.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in