Fern Britton makes rare remark about life without ex-husband Phil Vickery

Fern Britton has offered an insight into how much she’s enjoying single life.

The 65-year-old former This Morning presenter split from celebrity chef Phil Vickery in 2020, with whom she shares a 22-year-old daughter called Winnie, after more than two decades together.

Britton announced the break-up of her marriage one month after the death of her father, Don’t Wait Up actor Tony Britton, in December 2019.

During an appearance on James Martin’s Saturday Kitchen this weekend, Britton celebrated finally being “her own boss” of all her life decisions now she’s a single woman.

“I can sit down in the morning and watch all the daytime television I like. No one’s going to judge me for it, I don’t have to get dressed up and made up,” she said.

“I am my own boss now, which is great, in every sense, my life, my work, everything. I’m my own boss and I’m enjoying that’.

Last month, Britton opened up about her dating life on Morning Live, saying: “When you were younger, everything was fun. It was proper stuff - now it’s all swiping, and I hate it, and I’m not going to do that.”

open image in gallery Fern Britton and Phil Vickery announced their split in 2020 after over two decades of marriage ( Getty )

She added: “It was such a fun time going to parties, and you were excited to meet strangers. I don’t want to meet strangers anymore, I don’t want to be invited to huge parties.”

Britton also told Weekend Magazine of her love life: “I’m not dating. There’s an awful lot I’d like to know about myself first and to know that I am ready to be looking,

“Otherwise, you might turn up as another kind of hysterical mess,” she added.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping in 2023, Britton revealed that many new opportunities have opened up for her post-divorce.

“My children are grown-up and I’m no longer married, and it’s as if this whole other world has opened up,” she said. “I never thought this would happen; I didn’t expect to be 65 and single and really relaxed.”

open image in gallery The former ‘This Morning’ presenter has gushed about the freedom of single life ( PA )

Britton and Vickery appeared on the show Ready Steady Cook together and wed in 2000. She is also known for presenting the ITV breakfast programme This Morning, which she left in 2009.

Discussing the possibility of making a return, she said: “I don’t think I’d be able to turn the clock back; it wouldn’t work that way.

“My time at This Morning was marvellous and I adored the 10 years I was there, but I feel you should never look back.”