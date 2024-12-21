What’s really ‘healthy’? FDA’s new guidelines shake up food labels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) unveiled new rules that redefine what foods can carry the “healthy” label, marking the first update to the term in over 30 years.

The revised guidelines, detailed in a 318-page rule, impose stricter limits on saturated fat, added sugars, and sodium while aligning with modern nutritional science.

Under the updated rule, foods labeled “healthy” must include certain key food groups, such as fruits, vegetables, or low-fat dairy, as outlined in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. For instance, a 50-gram serving of dairy must contain no more than 5% of a person’s daily added sugar limit and 10% of the recommended saturated fat and sodium intake.

This adjustment means previously excluded foods like nuts, seeds, salmon, certain oils, and water can now carry the label. Conversely, items like some yogurts, fruit cups, and whole wheat bread may no longer qualify due to their high sugar or sodium levels.

The FDA aims to “empower consumers” to make more informed choices, citing diet-related diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer as leading causes of death and disability in the U.S. “We also know that food labeling can be a powerful tool for change,” said Jim Jones, director of the FDA’s food division, during a news conference.

Though the changes aim to promote health and wellness, they have sparked significant debate among food industry lobbyists and legal experts, with concerns ranging from potential First Amendment violations to economic impacts.

However, compliance with the rule, set to take effect in 2028, remains voluntary—manufacturers must only meet the criteria if they wish to market their products as “healthy.” Legal experts note that Congress or the executive branch could still derail the rule through disapproval resolutions or other actions.

According to the FDA, 90 percent of Americans consume excessive sodium, 77 percent exceed limits on saturated fat, and 63 percent overindulge in added sugars. At the same time, 75 percent fail to meet the recommended intake of fruits and vegetables.

“Diet-related chronic diseases in the U.S. are the leading causes of death and disability,” the agency stated, noting that these conditions disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minorities and individuals with lower socioeconomic status. Updated food labeling, the FDA added, “may help foster a healthier food supply for all if some manufacturers voluntarily reformulate food products to meet the updated criteria.”

To ease the transition, the FDA is giving food producers three years to comply with the new guidelines. The agency is also collaborating with Instacart to help consumers identify healthy choices online and developing a logo for easy recognition of qualifying foods.