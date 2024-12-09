Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may enact a total ban on red food dye, the artificial coloring that’s not allowed in skin products but “a kid can eat it.”

On December 5, the FDA gathered for a health committee meeting with the U.S. Senate to discuss a petition regarding Red No. 3, otherwise referred to as Erythrosine.

The FDA described Red No. 3 as “a color additive made from petroleum that gives foods and drinks a bright cherry-red color.”

In November 2022, a petition was filed to request the food coloring be “revoked” in all foods and “ingested drugs” such as acetaminophen — used in pain killers and fever reducers — and diphenhydramine — used in allergy relievers by the Center for Science in the Public Interest, Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, and 22 other organizations.

The FDA is considering enacting a total ban on Red No. 3, otherwise known as Erythrosine ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“The petition states that the Delaney Clause obligates the FDA to repeal the color additive regulations that permit the use of FD&C Red No. 3 in foods (including dietary supplements) and in ingested drugs,” the FDA website description reads.

The Delaney Clause, established in 1960, prevents the FDA from labeling any food coloring as “safe” if it’s been found to be the cause of any cancer cases in humans or animals, regardless of the dose.

According to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Red No. 3 has been linked to cancer, particularly thyroid cancer, as well as behavioral conditions “such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).”

Jim Jones, the deputy commissioner for human foods for the FDA, referenced the current petition during the December 5 committee meeting. “With Red 3, we have a petition in front of us to revoke the authorization board, and we’re hopeful that in the next few weeks, we’ll be acting on that petition,” he proclaimed.

Red No. 3 has been banned from cosmetic products and topical drugs since 1990. At the time, the FDA’s decision was influenced by the Delaney Clause after the chemical was tested in high doses on lab rats and found to be carcinogenic. Several different lotion brands, lipsticks, and blushes contained Red No. 3 before the ban.

Currently, the food coloring is still often used in snacks and candy. Last year, the Center for Science in the Public Interest reported that the FDA had been “pressured” by maraschino cherry companies, which use the dye for their sweet fruits, to keep the artificial coloring after carcinogens had been originally found in it during the 1980s.

“For 33 years, the FDA has failed to keep its promise and uphold its duty to remove this known carcinogen from American foods,” the organization wrote.

The Independent has contacted the FDA for a comment.