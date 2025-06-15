Father’s Day 2025: Where to score free food and best deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Father’s Day is not only a time to show our love and appreciation for the special men in our lives, but also a chance to take advantage of free food and other discounts.

Many countries in the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, mark Father’s Day on the third Sunday in June every year.

The very first Father’s Day in the U.S. was celebrated in the state of Washington on June 10, 1910, according to History.com. While Mother’s Day was made a national holiday in 1914 by President Woodrow Wilson, Father’s Day wasn’t given the same title until 1972 by President Richard Nixon.

If you’re still on the hunt for a present for your father, or want to treat him to something special, here are the deals to take advantage of.

open image in gallery Fathers across the world will be celebrated today. ( Getty/iStock )

Hooters

The fast-casual restaurant chain is celebrating Father’s Day by offering a BOGO deal on chicken wings. Customers who purchase any style of 10 wings on June 15 will receive an additional 10 boneless wings for free.

Hooters is also offering its Hootclub Rewards members one appetizer for $5.

open image in gallery Hooters is offering a BOGO deal on chicken wings on June 15 ( Getty Images )

Shake Shack

From June 9 through June 16, Shake Shack is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on the Double Shackburger using the promotional code “DADMODE” on the Shack App, online at Shakeshack.com, or in-Shack kiosks.

Wendy’s

The fast-food restaurant will also be offering a buy-one, get-one-free premium sandwich when ordering through the Wendy’s app.

Red Robin

The burger restaurant will be giving customers a $10 Red Robin Bonus Buck reward with the purchase of a $50 Red Robin gift card.

Krispy Kreme

The donut chain introduced a Father’s Day dozen on June 14 and June 15, which includes two new donuts called the Bow Tie & Suspenders donut and the Plaid donut.

open image in gallery You can stock up on Krispy Kreme’s new donut selection this Father’s Day ( Krispy Kreme )

Buffalo Wild Wings

On Father’s Day, the chain is offering 20 traditional wings and fries for only $19.99 when ordering online or through the Buffalo Wild Wings app.

Tim Horton’s

The coffee and donut chain is celebrating Father’s Day by offering a buy-one-donut, get a free donut deal through June 15.

open image in gallery The fixture of Canada’s towns and cities - Tim Horton’s will be providing you with your donut fix this Father’s Day. ( Getty Images )

Scooter’s Coffee

The coffee chain’s customers can redeem a buy-one, get-one drink offer when ordering through the Scooter’s Coffee app on June 15.

Long John Silver’s

From June 12 through June 15, Seacret Society members can receive a Two Can Dine offer when ordering through the chain’s app. With the offer, customers can get two meals for $14.99, where options include a 2-piece fish meal, an 8-piece shrimp meal, and a 3-piece chicken meal.