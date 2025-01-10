How to get glowing skin in cold harsh weather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As we overcome holiday indulgences and winter’s chill truly sets in, many of us find ourselves battling dull and dry complexions.

Achieving that ‘glow from within’ look may feel impossible, but with the right make-up products and expert tips, it’s more than doable.

From mixing products to the key ingredients – here are five expert-approved steps to keep your skin looking luminous all season long.

1. Start by preventing dull and cakey make-up

Cold air and dry conditions can wreak havoc on make-up, giving the appearance of cakey and dull layers.

Professional make-up artist Lucy Meyer emphasises the importance of exfoliation in the cooler months: “Using a gentle exfoliant, such as Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant or Pixie Glow Tonic, creates the smoothest canvas and prevents make-up from pilling.

“Then follow a chemical exfoliant with a moisturiser or hydrating primer to give your skin an instant lift.”

When applying your primer or moisturiser, Meyer suggests “taking a few extra minutes to massage your face and really work it in to help boost your circulation and increase blood flow to your face.

“As you massage your face and the blood flow increases, this delivers more oxygen and helps with cell regeneration, whilst helping your skin respond better to any products you use.”

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator – 13g, £18

Lancaster Crème Princière Moisturiser – 50ml, £240, Harrods

2. Use the right primer to prep your skin

If you want to achieve the ‘dewy’ look even in winter, the trick lies in what you apply before make-up.

Creating a glowing base lies in the primer. Helen Bee, beauty expert and tester at Oriflame, highlights the importance of incorporating ‘illuminating’ primers that nourish the skin, whilst helping your make-up cling to the skin.

“Primers work to smooth and even out your skin tone, creating the perfect canvas for foundation,” says Bee. “‘Illuminating primers incorporate luminescent particles that can enhance your skin’s natural glow – particularly effective for mature skin.”

Bee recommends looking for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides that draw moisture into the skin and prevent moisture loss, which keeps the skin hydrated from within.

When it comes to skin types, Meyer says “My go-tos for normal or dry skin are the Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base or Weleda Skin Food.

“For sensitive or allergy-prone skin, try La Roche Posay Nutritic Intense Rich, and for oily to combination skin, I use Dermalogica Active Moist or Weleda Skin Food Light.”

Oriflame Giordani Gold Serum Boost, £10.10, Notino

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, £54

3. How to pick the correct concealer and foundation

There’s a common misconception that depending on your skin type you can only use one particular formula.

But changes in the weather means your skin may benefit from something different. According to Meyer, even oily skin should be using cream products over powder formulas throughout the winter.

“Believe it or not, contrary to popular belief, cream textured products are far better on oily skin as they don’t go patchy as the sebum on the skin increases,” she explains.

“Cream and liquid blush is also a great cheat to make cheeks look healthy and juicy on even the dullest of complexions.”

The trick to avoid looking overly shiny is to lock your look in with a setting spray or a light loose powder.

Kevyn Aucoin Foundation Balm, £30.80 (was £44), Space NK

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, £27, Look Fantastic

4. How to avoid an ashy complexion

During January and February, it seems as though everything has its contrast and brightness turned down, including our skin.

To counteract your face looking ashy and dull, Bee recommends firstly simplifying your skincare routine and easing up on active ingredients during colder months to help reduce flakiness and irritation.

But if you want to quickly brighten your appearance, Meyer recommends incorporating a vitamin C serum into your morning routine.

“Vitamin C helps brighten skin and support its regenerative phase,” she says. Vitamin C serums can increase your skin’s sensitivity to sunlight, so winter is the perfect time to start incorporating one – but this means it is crucial to follow up with an SPF.

“Facial SPF should be used every day, whatever the season! Winter sun can still cause damage and so skipping SPF is never an option,” explains Beauty Bay‘s beauty expert, Grace Ferns.

“Beauty Of Joseon’s Relief Sun: Rice +Probiotics is a great sunscreen for daily use as it’s non-greasy and works well when worn under make-up.”

And when it comes to avoiding ashy make-up, “opt for bright accents like blush or lip stains,” suggests Meyer. “Choose creamy textures like the MAC Glow Play Blush to mimic a healthy, juicy complexion.”

Facetheory Glow-C Vitamin C 20% Serum, £23

Beauty Of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics , £13.90 (was £15.50), Beauty Bay

5. Glow-boosting ingredients to look out for

To ensure you’re getting the most out of your make-up, it’s important to keep an eye out for certain key ingredients that will actually hydrate your skin, as opposed to just giving it an unflattering shimmer.

Bee highlights hyaluronic acid, ceramides and polyglutamic acid as must-have ingredients: “Polyglutamic acid delivers four times more hydration than hyaluronic acid and reduces fine lines and wrinkles,” she says.

For a truly luminous finish, Meyer advises mixing radiance primers with foundation. “I mix MAC Strobe Cream with a hydrating foundation like Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk for a glowing base.” To add warmth, she suggests using cream bronzers instead of powders, “they give a natural skin-like finish that’s perfect for winter.”

If you feel you need an extra touch, finish with a touch of cream highlighter which incorporates ‘silica’ – a luminous mineral often found in quartz – on the high points of the face to cheat a healthy glow.

MAC Strobe Cream – Pinklite, £32, Look Fantastic

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £45 (was £46), Look Fantastic

Beauty Pie Triple Beauty Luminizing Highlighter Wand (Champagne), £11