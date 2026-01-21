Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rome is currently paying its final respects to the legendary designer Valentino Garavani, whose high-glamour gowns and signature shade of red became an iconic emblem of Italian elegance.

The fashion titan, who passed away aged 93 at his Rome residence on Monday, will lie in state at his foundation in Piazza Mignanelli on Wednesday and Thursday, just yards from the renowned Spanish Steps.

His funeral is scheduled for Friday at the Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in central Rome.

Known universally by his first name, the jet-set Italian designer was adored by generations of royalty, first ladies, and movie stars, including Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Julia Roberts, and Queen Rania of Jordan, all of whom attested that he consistently made them "look and feel their best."

open image in gallery Vernon Bruce Hoeksema (2ndL) stands as pallbearers carry the coffin of late Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani at the PM23 exhibition site where he will lie in state before the funeral ( AFP via Getty Images )

Hundreds of fashion luminaries, public figures, and citizens are anticipated to honour the "last emperor" of Italian fashion during the public viewing.

Rome's mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, hailed him as "one of Italy’s most luminous and beloved figures," underscoring the designer’s profound connection to the capital, where he maintained his atelier despite often unveiling collections in Paris.

Valentino’s illustrious career spanned nearly half a century, from his early days in Rome in the 1960s until his retirement in 2008. He founded the house of Valentino on Rome’s central Via Condotti in 1959.

open image in gallery Giancarlo Giammetti arrives at the lying in state of fashion designer Valentino Garavani ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

His fail-safe designs cemented his status as the king of the red carpet, making him the go-to choice for A-listers at awards ceremonies.

His sumptuous creations graced countless Academy Awards, notably in 2001 when Julia Roberts wore a vintage black and white column gown to accept her Best Actress Oscar, and in 2005, when Cate Blanchett chose a one-shouldered butter-yellow silk number for her Best Supporting Actress win.

Alessandro Michele, the current creative director of the Valentino fashion house, recently shared on Instagram that he continues to feel Valentino’s "gaze" as he prepares the next collection, set to be presented on 12 March in Rome, a departure from the brand's usual Paris venue.