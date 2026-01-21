Rome pays final respects to fashion ‘emperor’ Valentino in a two-day public viewing ahead of funeral
Valentino Garavani, who died on Monday, will lie in state at his foundation in Piazza Mignanelli
Rome is currently paying its final respects to the legendary designer Valentino Garavani, whose high-glamour gowns and signature shade of red became an iconic emblem of Italian elegance.
The fashion titan, who passed away aged 93 at his Rome residence on Monday, will lie in state at his foundation in Piazza Mignanelli on Wednesday and Thursday, just yards from the renowned Spanish Steps.
His funeral is scheduled for Friday at the Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in central Rome.
Known universally by his first name, the jet-set Italian designer was adored by generations of royalty, first ladies, and movie stars, including Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Julia Roberts, and Queen Rania of Jordan, all of whom attested that he consistently made them "look and feel their best."
Hundreds of fashion luminaries, public figures, and citizens are anticipated to honour the "last emperor" of Italian fashion during the public viewing.
Rome's mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, hailed him as "one of Italy’s most luminous and beloved figures," underscoring the designer’s profound connection to the capital, where he maintained his atelier despite often unveiling collections in Paris.
Valentino’s illustrious career spanned nearly half a century, from his early days in Rome in the 1960s until his retirement in 2008. He founded the house of Valentino on Rome’s central Via Condotti in 1959.
His fail-safe designs cemented his status as the king of the red carpet, making him the go-to choice for A-listers at awards ceremonies.
His sumptuous creations graced countless Academy Awards, notably in 2001 when Julia Roberts wore a vintage black and white column gown to accept her Best Actress Oscar, and in 2005, when Cate Blanchett chose a one-shouldered butter-yellow silk number for her Best Supporting Actress win.
Alessandro Michele, the current creative director of the Valentino fashion house, recently shared on Instagram that he continues to feel Valentino’s "gaze" as he prepares the next collection, set to be presented on 12 March in Rome, a departure from the brand's usual Paris venue.
