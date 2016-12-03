Rihanna, Madonna and Lauryn Hill: The best dressed at the Met Gala 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Met Gala has come to a close, bringing another unforgettable night of bold fashion to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, casts an eye back over 300 years of Black fashion, the concept of black dandyism and its lasting impact on contemporary style.

Each year, Vogue editor Anna Wintour handpicks a group of celebrities to serve as co-chairs and help launch the museum’s exhibition.

Alongside Rocky, Wintour chose seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, singer and producer Pharrell Williams and Oscar-nominated performer Colman Domingo.

Singers Lauryn Hill and Madonna leaned into classic tailoring, while others pushed boundaries with dramatic silhouettes – such as Demi Moore’s interpretation of a men’s tie.

Here are some of the standout looks from the 2025 Met Gala red carpet:

Rihanna

Rihanna, 37, once again shut down the Met steps, arriving in a sculptural, custom Marc Jacobs two-piece with a large rimmed hat, cropped blazer and pinstriped corset revealing her third pregnancy with rapper ASAP Rocky.

The singer’s skirt was a refashioned oversized suit jacket, with its arms tied at the back to accentuate her bump.

Madonna

Madonna leaned into androgynous drama with a simple but elegant take on men’s suiting suiting in a ivory silk suit by Tom Ford.

The tailoring was reworked to flatter her, with high-waisted trousers and a cropped shirt. The 66 year-old accessorised the look with a large Cuban cigar.

Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill made her red carpet debut in the colour of the season – sporting a butter yellow a tuxedo, paired with a white shirt, dramatic train and burgundy tie.

The 49-year-old “Killing Me Softly” singer opted for Emefa Cole gold jewellery and finished the look with an Hermès Kelly bag in cerulean blue – the ultimate status bag offering the perfect pop of colour.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, 44, opted for a structured croc-leather dress by Chrome Hearts with a matching cowboy inspired hat – playing into the Western trend of the moment.

The off-the-shoulder top had a sculptural detail on one shoulder and a partly open back that was held together by a belt, with a string of white pearls dangling from the front to the back of the skirt alongside layers of diamonds.

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan, 27, turned heads in a Paul Tazewell crimson three-piece suit with ultra-wide-leg trousers, metallic patchwork boots and a peaked metallic collar.

The “Pink Pony Club” singer’s look was glam-rock meets cabaret dandy – complete with natural wild red waves and a maximalist metallic make-up look by Pat McGrath.

Zendaya

Zendaya mirrored Madonna in a crisp white Louis Vuitton three-piece suit.

The 28-year-old actor referenced Diana Ross in ‘Mahogany’ in a floppy white hat, alongside Ross who also walked the carpet.

Diana Ross

Diana Ross wore a showstopping custom Eleven Sixteen glittering silver gown, with a white ostrich feather trimmed 18-foot train and matching hat.

This was the first time in 22 years that the singer had appeared at the Met. The 81-year-old personalised the look with embroidered names of her children and grandchildren.

Shakira

Shakira, 48, wore a princess-like pink gown with a voluminous, ruffled tail that nodded to her Colombian roots.

The Prabal Gurung creation featured cut-out sheer panels and the singer accessorised with sheer black gloves and a pink gemstone pendant necklace by Pasquale Bruni.

Demi Moore

Hollywood star Demi Moore had a slightly different take on tailoring, wearing a sculptural Thom Browne column gown mimicking hat of a men’s tie.

The dress featured black and white striped sequins and the 62 year-old accessorised the look with dripping diamond earrings and silver cuff bracelets.

Aimee Lou Wood

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood charmed in a floor-skimming tailored black wool coat and dramatic silk sash, worn over a crisp white cotton shirt, opaque black tights and white ankle socks and accessorised with Cartier diamonds.

Created by London designer Priya Ahluwalia, the look nodded to the distinctive elegance of the Congolese Sapeurs. The result, the designer told Vogue is a “celebration of cultural pride and appreciation”.

Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1 star Sir Lewis Hamilton continued his fashion-forward streak in a sharply tailored ivory tux by London-based designer Graces Wales Bonner.

The 40-year-old co-host of this year’s gala completed the look with beaded and shell embellishments which echoed ancestral decorations and ancient currencies. The outfit was completed with a custom beret by legendary milliner Stephen Jones and an Asscher-cut brooch by Briony Raymond.

In an Instagram post, Sir Lewis wrote: “From the moment I heard the theme of this year’s Met Gala, I knew I wanted to work with Grace @walesbonner.

“This look has taken months of research and development. Every detail has been deeply considered—there’s a lot of emotion and meaning woven into this.

“This is more than a suit, this is ancestral history. Stylish, spiritual, and sharp. Thank you, Grace.”

Serena Williams

Serena Williams, 43, made a showstopping return to the Met in an aqua-blue look from Moncler.

The tennis star’s ice-blue dress featured an off-the-shoulder cowl neckline, with a spiral of sheer material wrapping the skirt.

Ever the queen of capes, Williams completed the look with a matching fluffy down panelled shawl.

Sabrina Carpenter

Singer Sabrina Carpenter, 25, reinvented the idea of Savile Row tailoring in a Louis Vuitton bodysuit with ground-skimming tails – truly embodying the dress code Tailored for You.

“My look is a dramatic take on a dandy tailcoat with an elongated train,” Carpenter told Vogue. “It mixes Savile Row tailoring with Parisian corsetry. The striped burgundy wool is hand-embroidered and finished with crystal buttons.

Colman Domingo

Co-chair of this year’s Met Gala Colman Domingo, 55, made a dramatic appearance in a custom Valentino cape with jewellery courtesy of Boucheron.

The stately ensemble featured a floor-brushing royal blue robe with pleats, which was capped off with a sequined gold-and-white linen bolero, as well as antique silver canes, feathers, and pearly teardrop-shaped necklaces.

Underneath the robe, Domingo wore wide-leg wool trousers and a butter silk shirt. Domingo’s bold look certainly sealed his status as red carpet royalty.