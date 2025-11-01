The best and weirdest celebrity Halloween costumes from Heidi Klum’s star-studded party
Famous faces arrived dressed as characters such as Shrek, Chucky, and an alien from ‘Avatar’
Heidi Klum has stunned fans with an eerily elaborate costume for Halloween 2025 – but she’s not the only celebrity to have made an effort.
The 52-year-old model has been renowned for her starry Halloween parties, colloquially referred to as “Heidiween”.
This year, she was pictured dressing as the snake-haired Greek Gorgon Medusa, wearing elaborate make-up and prosthetics to achieve the look.
Musician Tom Kaulitz, who is Klum’s husband, completed the couple’s costume by dressing as a man who had been turned to stone by Medusa’s gaze.
Kaulitz is best known as the guitarist of the German rock group Tokio Hotel.
Among the other celebrities in attendance were rapper Ice-T and TV personality Coco Austin, Glee star Darren Criss, and musician Questlove.
Ice-T arrived in a red bodysuit, holding a bloodied cleaver. His wife Austin, meanwhile, dressed as a costume that riffs on the doll from the horror film Chucky.
Criss chose to dress as the Scottish ogre Shrek, from the hit children’s film franchise, wearing green face paint and a prosthetic nose.
His wife Mia Swier, a writer and producer, came dressed as Puss in Boots, Shrek’s Antonio Banderas-voiced sidekick.
One of the most impressive outfits was worn by Love Island USA season seven winner Amaya Espinal.
Wearing blue body paint and an elaborate costume, Espinal went as one of the alien na’vi from James Cameron’s sci-fi film Avatar. The third Avatar film, Fire & Ash, is due to be released in cinemas later this year.
X-Men star Famke Janssen channelled Sally Bowles, the lead character from the musical Cabaret, with her get-up for the event.
Wearing a bowler hat, black suit jacket and tie, and black star face-paint over one eye, the Dutch actor and ex-model evoked the character made famous by Liza Minelli over half a century ago.
Other celebrities also shared their Halloween costumes from other festive events, including Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg, who dressed up in a costume inspired by Lily Allen and David Harbour’s divorce.
Days after the release of Allen’s new album West End Girl, in which the singer addressed her split from Harbour, Dimoldenberg wore an outfit reminiscent of Harbour’s Stranger Things character, while listening to Allen’s album on her phone.
Uncut Gems star Julia Fox has meanwhile drawn criticism for her choice of Halloween costume this year.
The actor and socialite was seen dressing up as Jackie Kennedy in the immediate aftermath of husband John F Kennedy’s assassination.
Fox defended the choice of costume on Instagram, writing: “I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement. When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’
“The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation.Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponising image and grace to expose brutality. It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments