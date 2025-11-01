Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

The best and weirdest celebrity Halloween costumes from Heidi Klum’s star-studded party

Famous faces arrived dressed as characters such as Shrek, Chucky, and an alien from ‘Avatar’

Louis Chilton
Saturday 01 November 2025 07:11 EDT
Comments
Heidi Klum dresses as Medusa for 2025 Halloween party

Heidi Klum has stunned fans with an eerily elaborate costume for Halloween 2025 – but she’s not the only celebrity to have made an effort.

The 52-year-old model has been renowned for her starry Halloween parties, colloquially referred to as “Heidiween”.

This year, she was pictured dressing as the snake-haired Greek Gorgon Medusa, wearing elaborate make-up and prosthetics to achieve the look.

Heidi Klum at her 2025 Halloween Party
Heidi Klum at her 2025 Halloween Party (Getty Images for Heidi Klum Hall)

Musician Tom Kaulitz, who is Klum’s husband, completed the couple’s costume by dressing as a man who had been turned to stone by Medusa’s gaze.

Kaulitz is best known as the guitarist of the German rock group Tokio Hotel.

Klum and Kaulitz posing together at Halloween
Klum and Kaulitz posing together at Halloween (Getty Images for Heidi Klum Hall)

Among the other celebrities in attendance were rapper Ice-T and TV personality Coco Austin, Glee star Darren Criss, and musician Questlove.

Ice-T arrived in a red bodysuit, holding a bloodied cleaver. His wife Austin, meanwhile, dressed as a costume that riffs on the doll from the horror film Chucky.

Ice-T and Coco Austin
Ice-T and Coco Austin (Getty Images for Heidi Klum Hall)

Criss chose to dress as the Scottish ogre Shrek, from the hit children’s film franchise, wearing green face paint and a prosthetic nose.

His wife Mia Swier, a writer and producer, came dressed as Puss in Boots, Shrek’s Antonio Banderas-voiced sidekick.

Mia Swier and Darren Criss attend Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party
Mia Swier and Darren Criss attend Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party (Getty Images for Heidi Klum Hall)

One of the most impressive outfits was worn by Love Island USA season seven winner Amaya Espinal.

Wearing blue body paint and an elaborate costume, Espinal went as one of the alien na’vi from James Cameron’s sci-fi film Avatar. The third Avatar film, Fire & Ash, is due to be released in cinemas later this year.

Amaya Espinal attends Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party
Amaya Espinal attends Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party (Getty Images for Heidi Klum Hall)

X-Men star Famke Janssen channelled Sally Bowles, the lead character from the musical Cabaret, with her get-up for the event.

Wearing a bowler hat, black suit jacket and tie, and black star face-paint over one eye, the Dutch actor and ex-model evoked the character made famous by Liza Minelli over half a century ago.

Famke Janssen attends Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party
Famke Janssen attends Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party (Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

Other celebrities also shared their Halloween costumes from other festive events, including Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg, who dressed up in a costume inspired by Lily Allen and David Harbour’s divorce.

Days after the release of Allen’s new album West End Girl, in which the singer addressed her split from Harbour, Dimoldenberg wore an outfit reminiscent of Harbour’s Stranger Things character, while listening to Allen’s album on her phone.

Amelia Dimoldenberg attends 'The Cursed Amulet' Halloween party presented by Julio Torres
Amelia Dimoldenberg attends 'The Cursed Amulet' Halloween party presented by Julio Torres (Getty Images)

Uncut Gems star Julia Fox has meanwhile drawn criticism for her choice of Halloween costume this year.

The actor and socialite was seen dressing up as Jackie Kennedy in the immediate aftermath of husband John F Kennedy’s assassination.

Fox defended the choice of costume on Instagram, writing: “I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement. When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’

Julia Fox attends 'The Cursed Amulet' Halloween party presented by Julio Torres
Julia Fox attends 'The Cursed Amulet' Halloween party presented by Julio Torres (Getty Images)

“The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation.Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponising image and grace to expose brutality. It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance.”

Comments

