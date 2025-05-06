Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Met Gala marked a historic moment for Bollywood as superstar Shah Rukh Khan, musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh and actor Kiara Advani made their highly anticipated debuts at fashion’s most exclusive night.

Shah Rukh Khan’s first appearance at the gala was a moment of subtle power dressing, seamlessly weaving in the night’s theme with his personal style.

Dressed by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Khan embodied the event’s theme, “Tailored for You”, which complemented the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The exhibition focuses almost exclusively on menswear, with an emphasis on Black dandyism, a movement that emphasises style as a form of self-expression and resistance.

Khan’s ensemble featured a floor-length black coat crafted from Tasmanian superfine wool, with monogrammed Japanese horn buttons. Underneath, he wore a black crepe de Chine silk shirt, paired with tailored wool trousers and a pleated satin kamarband.

Mukherjee described the look as a tribute to Khan’s enduring cinematic legacy. “Just to give a little more context, Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the most famous men in the world, and his fan following is legendary,” he explained.

“We nearly had a stampede outside the hotel when we came out. When you get a man like this on the red carpet, especially when it’s ‘Black dandy’, representation is the most important thing. We wanted to represent Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan, and nobody else.”

open image in gallery Shah Rukh Khan attends the 2025 Met Gala on 5 May 2025 ( Getty Images for The Met Museum )

Khan’s shirt was left open at the chest, revealing a cluster of layered chains, including a crystal-studded ‘K’ pendant, likely a nod to his “King Khan” moniker, and a diamond star brooch. He carried a cane with a bejewelled Bengal Tiger head, “crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds”.

Khan told Vogue livestream hosts Ego Nwodim and Teyana Taylor that he was “very shy” and so stuck to simpler looks and colours, which Mukherjee honoured.

“I told Sabya I only wear black and white but what we designed for me is what I’m most comfortable in,” he said. “That’s how I think it should be.”

“He dresses simply, and we respected that,” Mukherjee told The New York Times, reinforcing the gala’s invitation to use the dress code to reinterpret their personal styles.

Overall, Khan’s look aimed to combine elements of India’s rich menswear legacy with the aesthetics of the Black dandy, brought to life through the Mughal-influenced silhouette of his coat, the traditional kamarband and the ornate jewellery layered with meaning. The ensemble recalled the regal presence of Indian maharajas while also channeling the self-assured elegance and cultural defiance that defines Black dandyism.

“The King owned the carpet – Shah Rukh Khan’s grand Met Gala 2025 debut was nothing short of iconic! Draped in regal black, crowned with confidence, and shining with charisma – he redefined global fashion with that signature SRK flair. From Bollywood to the Met, he didn’t just arrive – he ruled,” one fan wrote on X.

“I’m OBSESSED. That’s such a perfect homage to the theme while also bringing in pathan influences?? Oh I’m smiling so bad of course the Shah Rukh Khan devoured his Met gala debut,” wrote another.

However, some fans were left disappointed with the toned-down nature of his outfit, with many saying that they wished Mukherjee had tried something more dramatic for Khan. “I wish they would’ve gone bigger and bolder,” one commenter wrote on a Reddit thread discussing his outfit.

“Typing this through tears but SRK why did you do us so dirty?” wrote another.

Dosanjh, on the other hand, set subtlety aside and chose to wear his heritage proudly on the blue carpet.

Known for consistently integrating his Punjabi background into his personal style, he showcased his roots with a regal ensemble that paid homage to Sikh royalty.

Working with designer Prabal Gurung and stylist Abhilasha Devnani, Dosanjh donned an ivory sherwani-inspired angrakha paired with a traditional tehmat, complemented by a sweeping cape intricately embroidered with cultural motifs – the Mool Mantra in Gurmukhi script, the map of Punjab, and renderings of peacocks and lotuses.

Dosanjh’s look was intended to be a homage to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, one of the most opulent Indian royals of the early 20th century, best known for commissioning the legendary Patiala necklace from Cartier in 1928.

Dosanjh’s layered necklace was commissioned specifically for his look, as his stylist was unable to borrow the original. Instead of the walking stick often associated with Black dandyism, Dosanjh carried a lion-headed, jewel-encrusted kirpan, a powerful symbol of duty and protection in Sikh culture.

open image in gallery Diljit Dosanjh’s look is a homage to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, one of the most opulent Indian royals of the early 20th century ( Getty Images for The Met Museum )

“It’s all about carrying your identity with pride, right?” he told The New York Times before the event. Dosanjh, just as Khan did, used the Met Gala’s theme to reinterpret Black dandyism through his own personal history and unmistakable Punjabi style.

In a thread on X deconstructing his look, a fan wrote: “By showing up in his own cultural regalia at a night honoring Black fashion, he’s not co-opting—he’s standing with it. Celebrating the shared roots of style as resistance and acknowledging that honoring one culture doesn’t mean erasing your own. In a room full of tailored suits, Diljit chose a turban and a sword. That, too, is dandyism. That, too, is tailored to him.”

“What Diljit did at the Met Gala is bigger than fashion. It’s about visibility, pride, and telling our stories on global platforms. So emotional right now,” wrote another.

Kiara Advani too made a powerful debut, choosing to interpret the theme with an outfit that fused her personal journey with a cultural homage.

open image in gallery Kiara Advani makes a powerful debut at the Met Gala in a custom couture creation by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta ( Getty )

open image in gallery At the heart of Kiara Advani’s look was an antique gold breastplate, sculpted to depict two hearts, mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

She wore a custom couture creation by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, featuring a sleek black off-the-shoulder gown with a dramatic white satin cape edged in black, a nod to the late fashion editor André Leon Talley’s iconic 2010 Met Gala look.

At the heart of her look was an antique gold breastplate, sculpted to depict two hearts, mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord, which Gupta described as a celebration of “the transformative phase” the visibly pregnant Advani would soon be stepping into.

The breastplate was further adorned with ghungroos and crystals, blending Indian ornamentation with the kind of architectural silhouettes Gupta is known for.