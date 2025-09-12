Giorgio Armani’s will outlines two options for future of fashion brand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Giorgio Armani’s will has instructed heirs to gradually sell the fashion brand he created 50 years ago or seek a stock market listing.

The orders from the late designer, who died on September 4, at 91 and with no children, mark a surprising turn for a company highly protective of its independence and Italian roots.

The will states heirs should sell an initial 15 per cent stake in the Italian fashion house within 18 months and later transfer an additional 30 per cent to 54.9 per cent stake to the same buyer between three and five years after Armani's death.

The will also says that priority should be given to luxury giant LVMH, beauty heavyweight L'Oreal, eyewear leader EssilorLuxottica or another group of "equal standing" identified by a foundation the designer set up to preserve his legacy with the agreement of Armani's business and life partner Pantaleo Dell'Orco.

Alternatively, an initial public offering should be pursued, in Italy or in a market of equal standing, it said.

The designer died on September 4 ( AP )

The explicit mention of stake sales and of France-listed players as potential buyers is in stark contrast with Armani's persistent refusal to dilute his control or list his fashion group on the stock market.

Over the years, the maker of popular unstructured suits that gained him international fame received several approaches, including one in 2021 from John Elkann, scion of Italy's Agnelli family, and another from luxury brand Gucci, when Maurizio Gucci was still at the helm.

Armani was the sole major shareholder of the company he set up with his late partner Sergio Galeotti in the 1970s and over which he maintained a tight rein - both creative and managerial - until the very end.

He has left behind no children to inherit the business, which generated relatively stable revenue - 2.3 billion euros in 2024 - but whose profits have shrunk amid a broad luxury industry recession.

The will gives the Fondazione Giorgio Armani and life partner and right-hand man Pantaleo Dell'Orco 70 per cent of voting rights in the Armani group combined.

The foundation will retain a 30.1 per cent stake in the event of a listing, according to the will.

Heirs should consider other fashion and luxury companies with which Armani's company has commercial ties for a future sale, the will also said.