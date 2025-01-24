Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forget Claudia Winkleman’s cunning tactics on The Traitors – it’s her captivatingly glossy hair that has us truly hooked.

As we head into 2025, natural hair trends are taking centre stage, and many are seeking to replicate Winkleman’s lustrous locks without resorting to synthetic silicones.

Celebrity hair experts reveal the secrets to achieving this enviable shine.

Dull hair can appear limp and lifeless for various reasons, explains celebrity stylist Nicholas James.

Product build-up, unsuitable products, hard water, and even washing frequency can all contribute to a lack of shine.

So, what’s the solution? Experts recommend focusing on key ingredients and specific styling techniques to achieve that Winkleman-esque gloss.

“Poor scalp health can have a negative impact on your strands,” explains trichologist and owner of Philip Kingsley, Anabel Kingsley. “Product and oil can clog the follicles impacting the quality of hairs that grow from it, and can produce brittle hairs that are then prone to breakage.”

Kingsley emphasises the importance of scalp health, as that is what’s needed to produce healthy and shine-prone hair.

“Following your shampoo with conditioner will help to seal the hair cuticle too. The hair cuticle is like scales on a fish, they are roughed up through daily wear and tear such as styling, and when nourished with conditioner they are smoothed and lay flat, giving more reflective shine,” she says.

While naturally curly hair struggles to reflect shine as much as straight hair, environmental factors also have a big impact on how glossy your hair can look.

“Air pollution can have a major impact on our hair’s health and especially its shine,” says James. “The dirt and debris from the air’s atmosphere can wreak havoc on the scalp’s health, damage the hair’s structure and lead to build up over-time.”

“Obviously, this is a pretty difficult one to avoid, so I’d recommend evolving your nighttime haircare routine. Make sure you’re properly cleansing your scalp when washing your hair and follow with a hair oil to strengthen the hair.”

open image in gallery Living Proof Clarifying Detox Shampoo

Living Proof Clarifying Detox Shampoo, £31

Ingredients that enhance gloss

While silicones are known to effectively add shine, they’re not the best for your hair. Silicone is a plastic that coats individual strands, making the hair water-repellent, reflective and shiny.

However, as silicones are water-repellent, they can build-up on the scalp, trapping dirt and dead skin cells. “Sulfates, silicones and harsh alcohols can actually dry out the hair and lead to build-up,” says founder of Bumi Botanicals Hair Oil, Tasha D.

So opting for ingredients that enhance shine naturally is certainly the way forward.

“Natural oils, such as argan or coconut oil, are fantastic for sealing the cuticle and enhancing shine,” explains Manta Hair founder, Tim Binnington.

“Pairing these with gentle brushing distributes oils evenly along the hair shaft for a smoother, glossier finish.”

open image in gallery Neal’s Yard Remedies Organic Beauty OIl

Neal’s Yard Remedies Organic Beauty Oil 200ml, £9.60 (was £16)

open image in gallery Living Proof Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss Treatment

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss Treatment, £30, Space NK

Best styling methods for smooth and shine

It’s not just the products you use that affect shine, but the way you style you hair.

“The best styling method for adding smoothness and shine is drying [the hair] in the same direction as the cuticle with your dryer nozzle facing down the hair shaft,” says Katie Hemming, co-founder of Seed & Soul hair nutrition.

“Don’t rough dry, and make sure all the tangles are out first too. If you straighten the hair, don’t over-straighten it – you want a smooth glide of the plates, no clamping,” says Hemming.

When it comes to cuts – some styles are more shine-prone than others.

“A blunt cut without layers will have less light diffractions,” explains hair stylist and salon founder Gina Conway, “therefore being a solid surface will create more shine and less movement, which also means the surface is more similar to glass.”

What to avoid at all costs

According to Kingsley, shine is one of the ultimate signs of healthy hair.

“Often people compensate for dull, lacklustre hair by using oil treatments or styling oils,” she explains, “whilst these give the appearance of shinier hair and provide more slip, they don’t hydrate the hair.

“Moisture content is extremely important for shiny hair and so deep conditioning masks and leave-in treatments are a must to replace lost moisture.”

open image in gallery Moisture content is extremely important for shiny hair

Something to avoid at all costs is high heat – this includes when washing the hair.

“Don’t scorch your strands in the shower,” says Kingsley.

“Steamy showers lift the hair’s cuticle, which can be great for cleansing and penetration of deep conditioning treatments, but when the cuticle is lifted, hair is also prone to moisture loss, dehydration and colour fade, which is why its important to seal your strands with conditioner after you shampoo.”

Hydration also comes from within. “Also ensure that you’re keeping yourself hydrated,” says James, “this will have a major effect on the appearance of your hair and prevent dullness. Hydrated hair is healthy hair!”