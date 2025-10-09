Influencer Fandy gives birth on livestream in front of thousands of viewers
The Twitch livestream lasted eight-and-a-half hours
An influencer who goes by the name Fandy has filmed herself giving birth during a livestream on Twitch.
On Tuesday, Fandy deviated from her usual World of Warcraft gaming content and posted an over eight-hour-long livestream titled “Water Broke, Baby Time,” as she had an at-home birth alongside her husband, Adam, and a team of people.
The video showed the online celebrity lying in various positions on her couch as she experienced contractions before getting into an inflatable tub for the delivery process.
For the last 45 minutes of the video, Fandy was seen holding her newborn daughter, whom she named Luna. Toward the end of the livestream, Adam thanked the viewers for watching what he called “an insane experience” that was “a team effort,” as he acknowledged the group of people setting up the cameras and other large tech equipment.
The influencer’s husband also said the elaborate setup was never planned, and the original concept was to film the birth stream on an iPhone.
The livestreamer first announced she was pregnant in April, posting a selfie on Instagram of her holding printed sonogram photos.
“I’m having a baby :) due Oct 18th! Future gladiator inc,” she captioned the post. “Super excited for this next chapter in life with @adamaxbro.”
Fandy later shared a post on both Instagram and X to share a photo of the new addition to her family, as well as addressing some of the criticism she received for publicly sharing such a private and vulnerable moment.
“There are TONS of births that have been documented. This is no different from the thousands of them out there; it was just done in a live format, which showed the entirety of the birth process - the ugly and the not so pleasant parts included,” she wrote in the post’s caption.
“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” she continued, adding that she previously gave birth in a hospital and “was not a fan of how much agency over it you aren’t allowed to have.”
“I had a plan set in the off chance that there were complications for transfer to a hospital, and made sure I was a low risk pregnancy and did my due diligence to make sure everything was done safely!”
Fandy said she felt “very comfortable” with her decision and worked with a midwife and nurse with more than 20 years of experience.
She also explained that the livestream was not done “for the money” and only as a way to remember that day, noting the ads on the stream were also lowered to “minimal levels.”
“And seeing as how this isn’t going to be my everyday content, it wasn’t about building a new audience. She was not used for my personal gain, I was sharing something personal and in doing so making a memory I’ll never forget,” Fandy wrote.
