Why some workers are choosing extended career breaks and adult gap years

For many, the thought of a break from the daily grind conjures images of a two-week holiday or a long weekend. Yet, a growing number of individuals are daring to envision something far more substantial, embracing extended career breaks that offer a profound reset from stress and routine.

These significant pauses go by many names – mini-sabbaticals, adult gap years, or even micro-retirements. They manifest in diverse forms, from utilising the time between jobs for exploration, to employer-approved leaves, becoming a digital nomad, or simply saving diligently for a months-long adventure. The unifying thread, however, is the creation of space for a mental, physical, or spiritual rejuvenation. Despite the allure, obstacles such as cost, personal responsibilities, and the fear of judgment from colleagues, friends, and family often deter people from hitting pause on their working lives to seek new perspectives, according to experts and those who have taken such breaks.

American attitudes towards taking time off notably differ from those prevalent across much of Europe, where free time and rest are prioritised. In the European Union, for instance, workers are legally entitled to a minimum of 20 days of paid annual leave, explains Kira Schrabram, an assistant professor of management at the University of Washington’s business school, who researches meaningful and sustainable work. However, more companies are now offering weeks or months of paid or unpaid leave as a strategy to retain valued employees. Seven years ago, Schrabram brought her expertise in burnout research to the Sabbatical Project, an initiative founded by Harvard Business School Senior Lecturer DJ DiDonna, which champions sabbaticals as "a sacred human ritual" that should be accessible to more people.

Schrabram, DiDonna, and University of Notre Dame Professor Emeritus Matt Bloom interviewed 50 US professionals who had taken extended breaks from non-academic roles. Their research identified three distinct types of sabbaticals: working holidays, which involved pursuing a passion project; "free dives," combining exciting adventures with periods of rest; and quests, undertaken by burned-out individuals who embarked on life-changing explorations once sufficiently recovered. More than half of those interviewed self-funded their hiatuses. While the researchers argued in the Harvard Business Review that sabbaticals could be a powerful tool for employers to recruit, retain, and foster talent, Schrabram notes that the Sabbatical Project is "really pushing back on the idea that a sabbatical needs to be sponsored by an employer," having established a network of coaches and mentors to support those curious about taking a break.

open image in gallery Roshida Dowe, foreground, rides a camel accompanied by several participants of the ExodUS Summit, an event business she co-leads to help Black women take career breaks and move abroad ( (Micaela Peters/Micaela Sling Media via AP )

Leading by example, Roshida Dowe, a corporate lawyer in California, was 39 when she was laid off in 2018. Instead of immediately seeking new employment, she chose to spend a year travelling. Struck by the frequent inquiries about how she managed it, Dowe transitioned into working as an online career-break coach. She later co-founded ExodUS Summit with Stephanie Perry, a former pharmacy technician who also took a gap year to travel and found her calling in coaching. This virtual conference provides a platform for Black women to discuss taking sabbaticals or moving abroad, covering practicalities like finances, safety, and healthcare, alongside more philosophical topics such as the value of rest and breaking free from intergenerational trauma.

Dowe, who relocated to Mexico City as part of her own reinvention, believes showcasing women who venture out to see the world is powerful because "a lot of us aren’t open to possibilities we haven’t been shown before." She adds, "When I coach women who are looking to take a sabbatical, the main thing they’re looking for is permission." For Perry, a 2014 holiday in Brazil proved to be a catalyst when she encountered fellow hostel guests travelling for months, not just days. Researching budget travel, she discovered people making it work on as little as $40 a day. Prior to this, she admitted, "I thought for sure people who traveled long term were all trust fund babies."

Cost remains a significant hurdle for many contemplating a break, but Perry insists there are creative solutions. "Housesitting is the reason I can work very little and travel a lot," says Perry, who holds legal residency in Mexico and owns an apartment in Bogota, Colombia. Through her YouTube channel, where she shares videos about travelling or becoming an expat as a Black American, she also raises funds to sponsor Black women on sabbaticals. Ashley Graham, who took a break from her non-profit work in Washington, D.C., mapped out a road trip that allowed her to stay with friends for free. "It was a great way to connect with my past life," said Graham, who subsequently moved to New Orleans after falling in love with the city during her sabbatical travels.

Taylor Anderson, a certified financial planner based in Vancouver, Washington, specialises in helping clients plan for sabbaticals. She notes that saving for a sabbatical involves many of the same principles as saving for retirement, requiring both financial discipline and a willingness to recognise when it is safe to spend. "We talk about money breathing. Sometimes it’s inhaling, sometimes it’s exhaling," explains Anderson, who has personally experienced the benefits of a sabbatical reboot. "Often we find that people do have money saved, but they’re afraid to spend it." She acknowledges that "The question of ‘What is enough?’ is really difficult," and while not everyone can afford a month or more without a paycheck, for those with a nest egg, "the cost is actually less than you might assume."

open image in gallery These breaks manifest in diverse forms, from utilising the time between jobs for exploration, to employer-approved leaves, becoming a digital nomad, or simply saving diligently for a months-long adventure ( Getty Images )

The risks involved can be considerable, but so are the rewards. Artists Eric Rewitzer and Annie Galvin entrusted their San Francisco gallery to two employees in 2018 to spend the summer in France and Ireland. "It was terrifying," admitted Rewitzer, who described himself as a workaholic and control freak. "It was a huge exercise in trust." Upon their return, Rewitzer viewed San Francisco with fresh eyes, realising his life had been out of balance – too much work, too little time in nature. This shift in perspective ultimately led the couple to purchase what they initially envisioned as a weekend home in the Sierra Nevada, which became their full-time residence when their gallery closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It all comes back to that same place of being willing to take chances," Rewitzer reflected.

For Gregory Du Bois, taking a break from college to be a ski bum in Vail, Colorado, set him on a lifelong path of mini-sabbaticals throughout his corporate IT career. Each time he took a new job, he negotiated for extended time off, explaining to his managers that to perform at his best, he needed breaks to recharge. "It’s such a way of life that I almost don’t think of it as sabbaticals," said Du Bois, who has since retired from tech and now works as a life coach in Sedona, Arizona. "For me, it’s a spiritual regeneration."