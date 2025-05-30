Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter have gotten married.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, Eddie revealed his son, Eric Murphy, and Martin’s daughter, Jasmin, tied the knot around “two weeks ago.”

“They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” the Beverly Hills Cop actor said. “We're in-laws,” he added about his new relationship with Martin.

Fans were stunned when the couple announced their engagement back in November 2024, and quickly joked about how entertaining their family gatherings would be. Their fathers first starred alongside each other in the 1992 romantic comedy Boomerang, before appearing together again in 1999’s Life. They’re rumored to be teaming up again for a remake of It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.

While it has not been revealed when the couple first started dating, they first went public with their relationship back in June 2021. Here is a timeline of their romance over the last few years.

June 24, 2021: Eric and Jasmin go public on Instagram

'Head over heels in LOVE with YOU,' Eric captioned his first Instagram post with Jasmin

Eric first revealed he was in a relationship with Jasmin with a selfie in June 2021.

“Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence,” he captioned the post, adding the hashtags “#myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou.”

January 2022: Jasmin reveals how she met Eric

Jasmin spoke to InTouch Weekly, where she said that she hadn’t met Eric through their fathers. “It wasn't even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together, they’re friends,” she told the publication, revealing that she met Eric through her uncle.

After meeting, she and Eric “became really good friends because we bonded on a lot of things” and “understood each other on a certain level.”

“And over time, it just, you know, became more,” Jasmin said.

June 2022: Martin discusses the couple’s relationship

The couple first met through Jasmin's uncle

Jasmin’s father opened up about her relationship with Eric during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

At the time, he told the talk show host that he and Eddie don’t talk about their children dating each other and “kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing.” The Big Momma’s House actor also joked about Eric and Jasmin hypothetically getting married as he told Kimmel, “I’m gonna try to get Eddie to pay for it.”

November 2024: Jasmin and Eric announce their engagement

After dating for a few years, the couple posted a joint Instagram post on November 30, 2024, to reveal that they were engaged. The post featured video footage of the proposal as it was set to Eric Benét’s “Spend My Life With You.” Eric popped the question in a room filled with white roses, candles, and an orange, heart-shaped light.

“We’re engaged!!” they captioned the post, along with the date “11.27.2024.”

“God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter,” the couple wrote. “Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!”

May 2025: Jasmin and Eric get married

Murphy said that the couple ditched “the big wedding plans” after deciding “they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them.”

He joked that his fellow-in-law Martin “doesn’t have to pay for that big wedding now.”