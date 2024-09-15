From Kindles to chef aprons: A peek inside the 2024 Emmys gift bag worth over $20,000

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Presenters and winners at the 2024 Emmy Awards will be gifted some enviable goodies this year.

Experiential marketing agency RMNG combined forces with the Television Academy of Recording Arts to craft a goodie bag that pays homage to some of this year’s most nominated and critically lauded shows, such as Baby Reindeer,The Bear and Shogun. This year’s sponsors – curated by RMNG – represent some of the biggest brands and top-of-the-line donated products for presenters and winners to enjoy.

In a cozy backstage lounge decorated with plush velvet lounge chairs from Cort Furniture’s Royal Velvet Collection, presenters and winners can pose with an eight-foot Emmy statue surrounded by custom floral installations by Bia Blooms.

With RMNG’s penchant for the experiential, the Gifting Suite will boast some interactive features, including an on-site embroidery station to customize gifts. Among the gifted items include chef aprons from Impossible Foods’ collaboration with Hedley & Bennet, and bags from Dooney & Burke. In fact, Dooney & Burke will reportedly be providing 80 signature weekender bags in yellow, red, and natural colorways.

Plus, there will also be Television Academy-themed pop-a-shot for those who want to shoot some hoops. Meanwhile, an interactive screen experience from E Ink will be providing e-readers, like Kindles and eNotes, with a total value of over $12,000.

open image in gallery Presenters and winners can shoot hoops in the 2024 Emmys Gifting Suite ( Olivia Hebert )

From fashion, skincare, and haircare, to wellness, travel, culinary experiences, technology, and home decor, RMNG curated products and offerings that match the suite’s fun new vibe.

Foodies can delight in Boulevard Hospitality Group (BHG), providing Dining Experience Vouchers to Yamashiro Hollywood with a total value of over $10,000. GoPuff will give out 80 gift cards for $75 in GoPuff Delivery, while Crumbl will supply the suite with plenty of cookie mini packs and special limited edition desserts.

For the wellness-obsessed, Vacation Sunscreen will supply 80 sets of their new Whip Mouse Deluxe Sunscreen. Terraia will provide 80 sets of their Premium Body Wellness Blend vitamins, and Beekeepers Naturals will gift 80 sets of their Propolis + Vitamin C liposomal and propolis lozenges. There will also be cutting-edge beauty products, with Giovanni Cosmetics providing 160 black silk bags packed with full-size products valued at $200 each.

open image in gallery The 2024 Emmys Gifting Suite has a custom embroidery station ( Olivia Hebert )

Pop culture enthusiasts can also have a ball with Disney Consumer Products provided in the gift suite, such as The Simpsons toys and collectibles by JAKKS Pacific and American Girl Disney Princess Rapunzel Dolls.

For dog owners, high-end doggy treats from Jinx’s brand partnership with actor Chris Evans will be on display, as well as 70 Nalgene water bottles and 70 custom dog toys provided by Portillo’s.

Each item is provided by brands that donated to the Emmy Foundation’s education programs.

The three-hour ceremony is taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, beginning at 8pm ET (midnight GMT). A live broadcast will stream on ABC, while the show will be available to watch the next day on Hulu. The ceremony will be hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy.