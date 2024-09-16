It was a family affair as actors bring their parents to the 2024 Emmys

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



It was a family affair at the 2024 Emmys, as many actors and presenters brought their parents as their date to the awards ceremony.

At the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place on Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, many nominees, presenters, and attendees brought their parents as their plus ones. It was fitting for the ceremony, given that the event was hosted for the first time by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy.

Actors including Ayo Edebiri, Brie Larson, Lamorne Morris, and Taylor Zakhar-Perez all brought their parents, leading to some sweet moments on the red carpet. There’s nothing quite as heartwarming as seeing a parent happy and excited for their pride and joy.

Ayo Edebiri

open image in gallery Ayo Edebiri arrives for the 76th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on 15 September 2024 ( Getty Images )

The Emmy winner brought her father as her date to her second Emmy’s red carpet of the year, where she rocked a custom Bottega Veneta gown with a sequined, floral print. Edebiri also brought her parents to the postponed 2023 Emmys, which took place in January of this year.

While accepting her Emmy win at the time, she gave a shout-out to her parents in her speech. “Thank you so much for loving me and letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all that,” Edebiri said. “It’s probably not, like, a dream to immigrate to this country and have your child be like, ‘I want to do improv,’ but you’re real ones.”

Brie Larson

open image in gallery Brie Larson and her mother Heather Edwards attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on 15 September 2024. ( Getty Images )

The Oscar winner walked with her mother down the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The pair were all smiles as they posed for the cameras. Larson channeled the ‘60s in a custom Chanel midi dress, while her mother also donned a black midi dress with sparkly silver sleeves.

The actor was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance in Lessons in Chemistry.

Lamorne Morris

open image in gallery Lamorne Morris attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on 15 September 2024 in Los Angeles, California ( Getty Images )

The Saturday Night star, and now Emmy winner, walked the Emmys red carpet alongside his mother. During his acceptance speech, he gave his mother a sweet shout-out from the stage, thanking her “for allowing me to be here.”

“I also wanna thank God for my beautiful mother who raised me,” Morris added.

Taylor Zakhar-Perez

open image in gallery Antoinette Zakhar and Taylor Zakhar Perez attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on 15 September 2024. ( Getty Images )

The Red, White and Royal Blue actor brought his mother, Antoinette Zakhar, with him to walk the Emmys red carpet.

He was seen wearing a monochrome brown Gucci suit on both the red carpet and the Emmys stage, where he presented an award alongside The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach for the Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. Before presenting the award, the pair introduced the segment with an advertisement for Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Find the full list of winners at the 2024 Emmys here.