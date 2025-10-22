Ellen DeGeneres takes fans inside $30 million Cotswolds home for the first time
This is the former talk show host’s second home in the Cotswolds since moving there in November 2024
Ellen DeGeneres has given fans a glimpse into her $30 million English mansion, which offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside.
The sprawling estate, located in the Cotswolds, is the former talk show host’s second property in the area, since she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, relocated there in November 2024, following the U.S. presidential election.
When the couple first moved to England, they lived in a $20 million farmhouse they had purchased in the spring of 2024. However, less than a year later, they put it up for sale for $30 million and moved into their current residence.
In an Instagram video shared Monday, DeGeneres inadvertently gave fans a look into her palatial new home.
While the clip was intended to show their newest family addition, puppy Sport, running around with their older dog, Kid, it also gave a peek into their open-concept, modern-style living area.
The beginning of the video shows the two dogs playing on a large, patterned rug in front of a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. The lookout shows sprawling, green fields in the distance, while their backyard appears graveled.
Once the dogs start chasing each other, DeGeneres pans the camera to show the rest of the giant room, which is sectioned off by an eight-person dining table in one corner, a sizeable glass table in the middle, and two separate couch seating areas.
Directly behind one of the couches, a white, plushy, textured chaise lounge, is a wooden bench-shelf stacked with books and mini sculptures.
The room has gray cement floors, with warm, beige walls, and wood-beamed ceilings.
“They’ve finally figured it out. We’ve all been sad since losing Augie,” DeGeneres wrote in the post’s caption. “Sport has brought so much joy into the house and it makes us so happy to see Kid play again, even though he has a very unique style of play.”
The couple’s rescue dog, Augie, died in May. They welcomed Sport last week, sharing a photo of him on Instagram in his dog bed with a stuffed animal. “Meet Sport,” the caption read.
In a subsequent post, DeGeneres shared another video of Sport and Kid running around the same room. In that clip, it’s more evident that one wall is an understated kitchen counter with a tall, arched sink faucet.
The couple’s original 43-acre Cotswolds farmhouse was situated in a more rural portion of Southwest England. But, after living on the estate for a month, the couple chose to relocate to a home that could better accommodate their animals. Their new home sits atop a hill on the edge of a village in Oxfordshire.
“When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn’t live without her horses. We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them,” the retired comedian told The Wall Street Journal at the time.
Their decision to indefinitely relocate to the U.K. came as a direct response to President Donald Trump’s return to the White House.
“Yes. We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here,’” DeGeneres said.
