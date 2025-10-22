Ellen DeGeneres takes fans inside $30 million Cotswolds home for the first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ellen DeGeneres has given fans a glimpse into her $30 million English mansion, which offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

The sprawling estate, located in the Cotswolds, is the former talk show host’s second property in the area, since she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, relocated there in November 2024, following the U.S. presidential election.

When the couple first moved to England, they lived in a $20 million farmhouse they had purchased in the spring of 2024. However, less than a year later, they put it up for sale for $30 million and moved into their current residence.

In an Instagram video shared Monday, DeGeneres inadvertently gave fans a look into her palatial new home.

While the clip was intended to show their newest family addition, puppy Sport, running around with their older dog, Kid, it also gave a peek into their open-concept, modern-style living area.

open image in gallery Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi moved to the UK in November 2024 after the US election ( ellendegeneres/Instagram )

The beginning of the video shows the two dogs playing on a large, patterned rug in front of a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. The lookout shows sprawling, green fields in the distance, while their backyard appears graveled.

Once the dogs start chasing each other, DeGeneres pans the camera to show the rest of the giant room, which is sectioned off by an eight-person dining table in one corner, a sizeable glass table in the middle, and two separate couch seating areas.

Directly behind one of the couches, a white, plushy, textured chaise lounge, is a wooden bench-shelf stacked with books and mini sculptures.

The room has gray cement floors, with warm, beige walls, and wood-beamed ceilings.

open image in gallery DeGeneres and de Rossi moved into their new residence after listing their first English farmhouse property for sale in July ( ellendegeneres/Instagram )

“They’ve finally figured it out. We’ve all been sad since losing Augie,” DeGeneres wrote in the post’s caption. “Sport has brought so much joy into the house and it makes us so happy to see Kid play again, even though he has a very unique style of play.”

The couple’s rescue dog, Augie, died in May. They welcomed Sport last week, sharing a photo of him on Instagram in his dog bed with a stuffed animal. “Meet Sport,” the caption read.

In a subsequent post, DeGeneres shared another video of Sport and Kid running around the same room. In that clip, it’s more evident that one wall is an understated kitchen counter with a tall, arched sink faucet.

The couple’s original 43-acre Cotswolds farmhouse was situated in a more rural portion of Southwest England. But, after living on the estate for a month, the couple chose to relocate to a home that could better accommodate their animals. Their new home sits atop a hill on the edge of a village in Oxfordshire.

“When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn’t live without her horses. We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them,” the retired comedian told The Wall Street Journal at the time.

Their decision to indefinitely relocate to the U.K. came as a direct response to President Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

“Yes. We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here,’” DeGeneres said.