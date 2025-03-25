Ed Westwick and wife Amy Jackson welcome baby boy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson have welcomed their first child together, a son named Oscar Alexander Westwick.

The Gossip Girl star, 37, and his wife shared the news on Instagram with a series of black and white photos, captioned: "Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick."

The couple were seen cradling their son, who was wrapped in a blanket embellished with his name, while the sun set behind them.

Celebrities including Stacey Dooley, Zara McDermott, and Michelle Keegan have offered their congratulations.

The couple, who are both actors, announced their pregnancy in October 2024.

They first met at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in 2021 and were married in August 2024, following their engagement earlier that year.

They were legally married in an intimate ceremony in London, with Jackson wearing a vintage Chanel dress and custom-made Maison Michel hat, before flying out to the Amalfi Coast for the celebrations, the couple told Vogue Italy.

The wedding day was hosted at the 16th-century castle Castello di Rocca Cilento, which has panoramic views of the sea.

At the time, Jackson wrote on Instagram: “What an unforgettable weekend. Our farewell brunch with friends and family was everything we could have hoped for.”

Jackson has a son called Dre from a previous relationship.

Westwick found fame playing rich schoolboy Chuck Bass in US teen drama series Gossip Girl and has also been in comedy programme White Gold, 2007’s Son Of Rambow, and 2011 comedy film Chalet Girl.

Jackson, who is from the Isle of Man, began her career in beauty pageants before signing with a modelling agency at the age of 14. She won Miss Teen World in 2009 and was named runner-up in the Miss England pageant in 2010.

Jackson, 33, is predominantly known for her work in Tamil films and made her Hollywood debut in the CW series Supergirl in 2017.

Like Westwick, Jackson also has a child from a previous relationship.