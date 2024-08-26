Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick marries Amy Jackson over 3-day wedding in Italy

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Ed Westwick has confirmed that he and Amy Jackson had a second wedding in Italy, after they got married in a small civil ceremony on 9 August in London.

The Gossip Girl star posted photos from his wedding on 24 August on Instagram to the former Miss Teen World.

Earlier this week, Westwick, 37, posted a few photos as the couple touched down in Italy on Thursday ahead of their wedding weekend.

The couple hosted a three-day wedding weekend on the Amalfi Coast, with Jackson saying its “timeless romance and vintage charm” made it perfect for them, reported People magazine.

Former Gossip Girl star Kelly Rutherford, model and actress Daisy Lowe, comedian and actor Jack Whitehall and his partner Roxy Horner, film producer Mohammed Al Turki, and cosmetics mogul Dr Barbara Sturm were invited as guests.

Jackson wore a custom gown by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti and a separate outfit by Pronovias Atelier for the reception.

open image in gallery Ed Westwick wore an Armani suit, and Amy Jackson’s wedding dress is by Alberta Ferretti ( Ed Westwick/Instagram )

“Great food and drink was a biggie for us – we wanted our guests to leave full and happy," Westwick said. “We also wanted to embrace the seasonal produce of the Amalfi Coast and have a unique menu typical of the region.”

Along with the sumptuous food, pastry chef Damiano Carrara also created chocolates to honour Westwick’s late mother and father, Carole and Peter. The strawberry and meringue-inspired chocolates had his parents’ names engraved into them and were given to guests as wedding favours.

“I know they’re up there looking down on us and I wanted to have them involved in some way,” said Westwick.

open image in gallery The couple flew to the Amalfi coast for a three-day wedding weekend ( Ed Westwick/Instagram )

open image in gallery Westwick shared photos from a pizza and pasta party for guests during their wedding weekend ( Ed Westwick/Instagram )

The couple first met in 2021 during a race day with Aston Martin at Silverstone racetrack.

“I was there with a friend who knew her. I saw her and thought, I’m going to make my move! We chatted for a bit and I asked her if she wanted to meet me for a coffee,” Westwick said during an interview with Hello! in October 2023.

“We had a wonderful day and she beat me. Her lap time was a lot better than mine! She’s been making my heart race from day one!”

They got engaged earlier this year in January, and revealed it in a joint post on Instagram, showing Westwick bent down on one knee and holding a ring in Gstaad, Switzerland, while Jackson stood in front of him, with her hand over her mouth.

open image in gallery Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson got engaged in Gstaad, Switzerland in January 2024 ( Ed Westwick/Instagram )

In the caption, Jackson confirmed that she got engaged during the winter trip. “Hell YES,” she wrote, alongside a ring emoji.