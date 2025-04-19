Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christians worldwide are preparing to celebrate Easter this Sunday, a holiday marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The festivities traditionally begin on Good Friday, the Friday before Easter, which commemorates the crucifixion of Christ. While the term “Good Friday” is not found in the Bible, the scripture recounts how Jesus was beaten, mocked by Roman soldiers, and forced to carry a cross to the site of his crucifixion.

The Easter celebration extends into Easter Monday in some countries, such as the U.K., where it is marked with a public holiday.

The holiday falls on a different date each year because it falls on the first full moon after the Spring equinox, sometime between March 22 and April 25.

Good Friday and Easter Monday are not federal holidays, so banks and post offices will be operating under normal hours.

Here’s what major stores and restaurants will be open or closed throughout Easter weekend this year:

Costco

open image in gallery McDonald’s and Walmart will be open on Easter Sunday, while Target and Chipotle will be closed ( AP )

All Costco stores in the U.S. will be open on Good Friday and operate under normal hours on Saturday, although the hours will vary by location. The bulk grocery chain will be closed on Easter Sunday before returning to normal hours on Monday.

Target

Target will be open for its regular hours on Good Friday, Saturday, and Easter Monday. This year, Target and other retailers are participating in a “blackout” in which they close their doors for 24 hours on Easter Sunday.

Starbucks

Starbucks hours vary by location and store, but many stores will be open throughout the weekend from Friday through Monday.

Customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks app or the Starbucks store locator for more information.

Walmart

The retail giant will be open during its regular hours all throughout Easter weekend.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market will be open on Good Friday, Saturday, and Easter Monday, but the exact hours of stores are based on location. Most locations will be open on Easter Sunday with modified hours.

open image in gallery Whole Foods will be open with modified hours on Easter Sunday ( Getty Images )

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s locations will be open for their regular hours all weekend. Specific opening and closing times may vary for each store.

Aldi

The supermarket chain will be operating on its regular hours on Good Friday, Saturday, and Monday. The supermarket chain will be closed on Easter Sunday. Customers should check their specific location.

Sam’s Club

According to the chain’s official website, Sam’s Club stores will be operating under regular hours except for Easter Sunday. All Sam’s Club locations will be closed on Easter.

Dunkin’ Donuts

The coffee chain appears to be open every day this weekend, with hours depending on store locations.

Walgreens

Walgreens will be operating throughout the weekend. Specific closing times are based on location.

Kroger

Kroger will also keep its doors open from Good Friday through Easter Monday. Specific hours vary for each store.

Lowe’s

The home improvement store will be open on Good Friday, Saturday, and Monday. However, exact closing times are based on the location of stores. All Lowe’s locations will be closed on Easter Sunday.

McDonald’s

The fast food chain will be open throughout the weekend, with exact opening and closing times varying by the location of the restaurant.

open image in gallery McDonald’s locations will be open depending on location ( AP )

Burger King

Burger King should be open during regular hours from Good Friday to Easter Monday, depending on where it is located.

Wendy’s

The restaurant chain known for its mascot with red pigtails will also be open with specific hours varying by location.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell will be open every day this weekend, with their opening and closing times varying by location.

Chipotle

The restaurant chain specializing in burritos and bowls will be operating on Good Friday, Saturday, and Monday. Chipotle will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Cracker Barrel

The fast-casual restaurant chain will be open every day this weekend during regular hours.

IHOP

The International House of Pancakes will be open from Good Friday to Easter Monday, with specific hours varying by location.

open image in gallery IHOP is open on Easter Sunday ( Getty Images )

Waffle House

Waffle House locations are normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, even on holidays.

Apple Bee’s

The restaurant chain will be operating on Good Friday, Saturday, and Monday. Select locations may be operating under reduced hours on Easter Sunday. Customers are encouraged to check their specific location.

Hooters

Hooters will be open throughout the weekend with hours varying by location.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will be operating on Good Friday through Easter Monday, with specific hours varying by location.