Nearly half of Americans aren’t going to be dyeing Easter eggs this year due to the high prices of eggs from inflation and tariffs.

A survey conducted by WalletHub found that 47 percent of US residents will forgo the holiday tradition, as approximately two in five Americans expect tariffs to affect their Easter spending.

What’s more, 41 percent of Americans don’t feel confident about their finances going into the spring.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced tariffs against countries around the world, including China, which currently has an up to 145 percent on goods. The president later issued a 90-day pause on all countries but China.

Eggs are displayed on a shelf at a Sprouts grocery store on April 11, 2025 in San Rafael, California ( Getty Images )

The average price of one dozen eggs hit a record high in March, costing a whopping $6.22 and hitting Americans’ wallets every time they go to the grocery store.

The cost of one dozen Grade A eggs has grown a staggering 84 percent since the beginning of 2024, according to the consumer price index. The current price surpassed the previous record set in January 2023, when the average price was $4.82.

Several economists have warned that tariffs could send the country into a recession by summer and result in higher inflation, squeezing the wallets of everyday Americans and creating anxiety among consumers.

Forty-one percent of those surveyed said the Easter Bunny should give out money like the Tooth Fairy.

Other findings determined that 52 percent of Americans don’t have an Easter budget. According to the company, 200 people responded to the survey.

About 80 percent of respondents said they expected to celebrate the holiday this year. The National Retail Federation believes consumers will spend nearly $24bn on Easter in 2025.