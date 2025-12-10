Dwayne Johnson’s daughter hard launches WWE star girlfriend Tatyanna Dumas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Ava Raine is officially off the market.

The wrestling manager, 24, confirmed her romance with NXT wrestler Tatyanna Dumas, 26, with an Instagram video posted Sunday. The montage of clips showed the pair kissing and spending time together over the text, “fall in love, again and again.”

The video was originally shared to the couple’s joint Instagram account with the caption, “From day one.. to everything time can’t erase.”

Raine, whose real name is Simone Garcia Johnson, reposted the video to her account and added: “'Crying screaming throwing up. I am so lucky.”

Although the couple is now Instagram official, Dumas and Raine have been sparking dating rumors for months as the duo often shares PDA-filled pictures and videos of each other on social media.

Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine (right), has confirmed her romance with WWE star Tatyanna Dumas (left) ( Getty Images for A24 )

The couple joined Johnson, 53, in September at the London red carpet premiere of his biopic The Smashing Machine, which recently landed him a Golden Globes best actor nomination for his portrayal of UFC fighter Mark Kerr.

Raine and Dumas shared a video following their trip to the UK for the premiere, which showed Dumas’s nerves before meeting Johnson for the first time. The proud dad showed his love for the couple in the comments of the video.

“Break out the Teremana ladies!” the Moana actor commented on the post at the time, referencing a tequila brand.

Raine is the oldest daughter of Johnson and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia. The wrestler-turned-actor also has two young daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, with wife Lauren Hashian, whom he married in 2019.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Raine signed a deal with WWE in 2020 and became a fourth-generation wrestler. She made her first TV appearance in October 2022 before making her debut in the ring in 2023.

Johnson said during his October appearance on the podcast New Heights that Raine never asked for his help to join the iconic organization.

“Never once did she ask me, 'Could you make that call.' She was just like, 'I want to do what you do. I want to blaze my own path,’” he said at the time.

Over the past year, Raine has shifted to become the on-screen general manager for NXT. Her character on the televised broadcasts decides which matches take place during each show. Both Raine and Dumas, whose full name is Tatyanna Pogonza-Dumas, regularly appear on NXT which features up-and-coming pro wrestlers who are preparing to make their debut on WWE’s main shows.

Before Dumas joined WWE in early 2025, the former Australian professional basketball player was known for competing on athletic shows like the Australian versions of Gladiator and Ninja Warrior.