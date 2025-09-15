Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s WWE star daughter draws backlash for Charlie Kirk comment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s eldest daughter, WWE star Ava Raine, is facing significant backlash online for a remark she made within hours of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Kirk, 31, a right-wing political activist and Donald Trump ally, was fatally shot September 10 during one of his signature Q&A college stops at Utah Valley University.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle, as well as some celebrities, have shared their condolences and tributes in the aftermath of Kirk’s death, which has largely left Americans divided.

Raine, 24, added her own response to the mix via X. Responding to a post that read: “If you want people to have kind words when you pass, you should say kind words when you’re alive,” the WWE star added, “and I’ll stand behind this. be kind, now more than ever.”

Her comment has garnered thousands of responses from critics, with one requesting she “do better!”

open image in gallery Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, is facing online backlash for a comment she made hours after Charlie Kirk's assassination ( Getty )

“Very subjective though. Everyone is different and perceives things different,” a second argued, while a third called her a “hypocrite.”

“And you think standing behind this is KIND ??” a fourth said, with another agreeing: “You aren’t being kind at all.”

“Here you are literally disrespecting the dead,” someone else claimed.

Some, however, supported Raine’s point of view. “If only more in the company were brave to share their thoughts too,” one lauded.

“Much respect Ava,” another wrote.

The Independent has contacted Raine’s representative for comment.

Raine, real name Simone Alexandra Garcia Johnson, is the Moana actor’s oldest daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

In 2020, she followed in her father’s footsteps and joined WWE under the ring name Ava Raine. She made her first televised appearance in October 2022 as a member of the Schism faction, before making her in-ring debut in 2023.

open image in gallery A memorial for Turning Point USA chief executive and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley University ( AP )

Johnson, the former wrestler-turned-Hollywood star, also has two young daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, with wife Lauren Hashian, to whom he’s been married since 2019.

Raine isn’t the only high-profile figure to speak out about the shooting. In fact, Chris Pratt led celebrity reactions to Kirk’s murder, writing on X: “Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God’s grace. God help us.”

Meanwhile, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, one of the president’s staunchest critics, insisted the “senseless” death should not be used to create division.

“Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?” Kimmel wrote in a social media post.

“On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence.”