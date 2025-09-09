Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Country singer Drake White and his wife, Alex, are grieving the loss of their baby.

The “Make ‘Em Whiskey” singer and his wife shared a joint post on Instagram Sunday to announce that their daughter Della Elizabeth White had died 20 minutes after she was born on August 31. Della was a premature baby, born at 29 weeks old.

“We are so thankful for the holy moments God gave us with her. The Lord has been so near and close to us during this difficult time,” Alex wrote in the caption. “He has held us up and sustained us through it all. We are heartbroken and soul tired, but we know we will get through this difficult time with the strength, peace, and joy that only our Heavenly Father can provide.”

“May Della be held in the arms of Jesus until we see her again someday,” she added, before sharing two Bible verses to pay tribute to her daughter.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. -Psalm 34:18,” one passage read.

Alex White (left) and Drake White have announced the death of their baby daughter ( Getty Images for CMT )

She added: “I am dying from my grief; my years are shortened by sadness. Misery has drained my strength; I am wasting away from within. But I am trusting you, O Lord, saying, ‘You are my God!’ My future is in your hands. -Psalm 31:10, 14-15.”

Alex confirmed that her baby was three pounds and three and a half ounces when she died. She was born at 8:52 am on August 31 and passed away at 9:12 am that day.

The post also included a black and white photo of Alex holding her baby in her arms, with her husband by her side.

Alex confirmed in May that she and the “50 Years Too Late” singer were welcoming another baby. They also share a two-year-old son, Hank.

“We were able to conceive through IVF and had our frozen embryo transfer in March,” she told People at the time. “We found out we were pregnant 10 days later and are due in November.”

During an interview with the publication in 2022, after announcing that he and Alex were having their first child, Drake opened up about the health and fertility issues they’ve had.

“We’ve been through so much,” he said. “We've been through so much, from my having a stroke on stage to Alex being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and having an autoimmune disorder. And then this was just something else that tested our faith and tested our strength.”