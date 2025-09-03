Drake calls WWE star Rhea Ripley his ‘muse’ but admits he’s probably ‘the opposite of everything she likes’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drake has admitted to having a crush on WWE star Rhea Ripley — though he doubts the two will be spending time together anytime soon.

The 38-year-old rapper opened up about his admiration for the wrestler during Tuesday’s episode of Bobbi Althoff’s podcast Not This Again. While searching for singer Tyga’s Instagram account on his phone, Drake revealed that his explore page was filled almost entirely with posts about Ripley.

“She’s a wrestler, she’s like my muse,” he explained to Althoff.

However, Drake doesn’t believe that the WWE champion, who’s married to Australian wrestler Matthew Adams, would be interested in him. “But she’s… I’m the opposite of everything that she likes,” he added.

The “God’s Plan” singer is a big fan of the WWE world. In March, he made an appearance at the Elimination Chamber, an annual WWE event, in Toronto, sitting alongside Lil Yachty.

Drake confessed that his explore page on Instagram is filled with posts about Rhea Ripley ( Getty )

During the event, he received a shoutout from Logan Paul, who wrote “OVO” (Drake’s lifestyle and record brand) on his Elimination Chamber pod.

Ripley, whose real name is Demi Bennett, was signed to the WWE in 2017. She’s a two-time Women’s World Champion and a one-time WWE Raw Women’s Champion.

Beyond his admiration for Ripley, Drake also addressed the attention his Instagram has been getting. He recalled how, after posting a series of shirtless mirror selfies in June, fans speculated over whether his abs were real or the result of surgery.

Drake clarified that he’s never had “a procedure done,” while poking fun at the rumors and questioning why people even suggested he’d gotten a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

“They call me BBL Drizzy,” he said. “I don’t know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in. Did it?”

The rumors about him getting a BBL were sparked by Metro Boomin’s 2024 track, “BBL Drizzy.” The tune is believed to be a response to Drake’s 2024 diss song against Metro Boomin, “Family Matters.”

“I came from the gym, I was sweaty in that pic, maybe I went on Facetune and, like, put details up. Just being honest,” he said. “Maybe I, like, heightened the saturation. I think I hit it too hard. I hit it too hard. They don’t look like that.”