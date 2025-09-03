Drake calls WWE star Rhea Ripley his ‘muse’ but admits he’s probably ‘the opposite of everything she likes’
Drake made an appearance at the WWE Elimination Chamber in March
Drake has admitted to having a crush on WWE star Rhea Ripley — though he doubts the two will be spending time together anytime soon.
The 38-year-old rapper opened up about his admiration for the wrestler during Tuesday’s episode of Bobbi Althoff’s podcast Not This Again. While searching for singer Tyga’s Instagram account on his phone, Drake revealed that his explore page was filled almost entirely with posts about Ripley.
“She’s a wrestler, she’s like my muse,” he explained to Althoff.
However, Drake doesn’t believe that the WWE champion, who’s married to Australian wrestler Matthew Adams, would be interested in him. “But she’s… I’m the opposite of everything that she likes,” he added.
The “God’s Plan” singer is a big fan of the WWE world. In March, he made an appearance at the Elimination Chamber, an annual WWE event, in Toronto, sitting alongside Lil Yachty.
During the event, he received a shoutout from Logan Paul, who wrote “OVO” (Drake’s lifestyle and record brand) on his Elimination Chamber pod.
Ripley, whose real name is Demi Bennett, was signed to the WWE in 2017. She’s a two-time Women’s World Champion and a one-time WWE Raw Women’s Champion.
Beyond his admiration for Ripley, Drake also addressed the attention his Instagram has been getting. He recalled how, after posting a series of shirtless mirror selfies in June, fans speculated over whether his abs were real or the result of surgery.
Drake clarified that he’s never had “a procedure done,” while poking fun at the rumors and questioning why people even suggested he’d gotten a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).
“They call me BBL Drizzy,” he said. “I don’t know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in. Did it?”
The rumors about him getting a BBL were sparked by Metro Boomin’s 2024 track, “BBL Drizzy.” The tune is believed to be a response to Drake’s 2024 diss song against Metro Boomin, “Family Matters.”
“I came from the gym, I was sweaty in that pic, maybe I went on Facetune and, like, put details up. Just being honest,” he said. “Maybe I, like, heightened the saturation. I think I hit it too hard. I hit it too hard. They don’t look like that.”
