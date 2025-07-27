Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drake has left fans “fuming” after he cancelled his concert in Manchester on Monday due to “travel logistics”.

According to a statement issued by the venue Co-op Live, the show planned for 28 July had been rescheduled for 5 August “due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics”.

The Canadian musician, who performed two gigs in the city on Friday and Saturday as part of a global tour, was due on stage again for a third night on 28 July, and a final night on 4 August.

The statement added: “The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it’s set to be an unforgettable night.”

Fans were left confused by the statement, given that the rapper was already in the UK, and presumably still thought to be in Manchester, since he performed in the city on Friday and Saturday.

One fan wrote on X/Twitter: “Extended my unpaid leave in Dubai to stay in Manchester so I could see Drake on 28th July just for him to cancel last minute and say he’s got travel problems… my brother you are in the city wtfym!”

Another person said they felt travel logistics was a “pathetic excuse”.

A third wondered: “How is Drake using ‘logistics’ as an excuse to reschedule tomorrow nights show in Manchester when he’s already here?”

Drake pictured in 2021 ( Getty Images )

“Cheers Drake, cancelling Manchester show the day before, and rescheduling for the day I go on holiday,” added another fan.

The Independent has contacted Drake’s representatives for comment.

Drake released his new single with UK rapper Central Cee – called “Which One” – last Thursday during an episode of his Iceman livestream, which was filmed at various locations around the city, including at Manchester Piccadilly railway station and Victoria Baths.

The rapper has been performing across the UK this summer as part of his first tour in Europe in six years alongside musician PARTYNEXTDOOR, with whom he recently released a joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.