Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donatella Versace is coming after a new Miami hotel and restaurant for using her name and the former home where her brother was killed.

Nakash Group and Vida & Estilo, the two hospitality businesses that turned the palatial house of Donatella’s late brother Gianni Versace into a hotel and restaurant, are now opening the two beach-front properties under the name Donatella Boutique Hotel & Restaurant.

“Let me be clear. The hotel and restaurant named Donatella, located near our former family home in Miami, will never have anything to do with me or my family. To try to capitalize on our tragedy and my name for profit is disgraceful,” the 70-year-old fashion designer wrote on Instagram.

The Independent has contacted the hospitality groups for a comment.

According to a write-up in Ocean Drive magazine, the restaurant, run by chef Alessandro Morrone, will be able to accommodate up to 170 patrons, and the hotel will service six rooms.

The design is meant to embody a boutique hotel atmosphere with a “Mediterranean-inspired coastal elegance,” noted Ocean Drive.

The amenities will include a spa, private beach access, daybed rentals, a fitness center and jet ski rentals.

According to Page Six, the Nakash family reportedly purchased Gianni’s mansion in South Beach for $41.5 million in 2013 – 16 years after he was tragically murdered there.

The fashion designer was killed July 15, 1997. He took a short walk that day from his oceanfront mansion to a nearby News Café. He then strolled back to his house on Ocean Drive in South Miami Beach. As he opened the mansion gates, two shots rang out, striking him in his head and neck. The designer fell and died on the steps leading to his house.

He was fatally shot by serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who murdered four others over three months that year. Cunanan later died by suicide.

Gianni had originally purchased the property in 1992. His family sold the home three years after his death.

Donatella Versace stepped down as creative director of her family’s Italian fashion house in March ( Getty )

Donatella posted her angry Instagram message just months after she stepped down as creative director of her family’s Italian fashion house in March.

She had taken on the role soon after her brother’s sudden death, and later helped modernize the label’s identity by introducing a line of A-list ambassadors, including Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, Angelina Jolie and Bella Hadid.

In a statement released Thursday, Versace announced that Dario Vitale, the former design and image director of Miu Miu, would take over as chief creative officer in April.

Donatella will step into the role of chief brand ambassador, assuring fans she plans to remain the fashion house’s “most passionate supporter.”