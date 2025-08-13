Coffee sold at Dollar General stores in 48 states under recalls for possible glass shards in the grounds
Certain Clover Valley Instant Coffee lots sold at Dollar General across 48 states from July 9 and 21 have been recalled due to possible glass shards
That’s one sharp cup of Joe.
Dollar General is recalling certain lots of its Clover Valley Instant Coffee due to the potential presence of glass, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.
The recall affects three lots of the eight-ounce product, sold exclusively in Dollar General stores nationwide between July 9 and 21. The coffee was distributed in 48 states, excluding Hawaii and Alaska.
According to the recall notice, the issue came to light after a customer reported concerns to Dollar General employees. The FDA warns that ingesting glass fragments could cause serious harm, including broken teeth, cuts to the mouth and throat, or intestinal perforation.
No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date. Customers can locate the affected lot numbers and best-by dates printed around the neck of the jar.
The affected coffees are as follows:
8-Ounce Clover Valley® Instant Coffee
- Package UPC: 876941004069
- Lot: L-5163 / Best By 12/13/2026
- Lot: L-5164 / Best by 12/13/2026
- Lot: L-5165 / Best by 12/14/2026
Shoppers who purchased the recalled coffee are urged to throw it away and contact Dollar General for a full refund.
More information on the recall and refund process is available here.
