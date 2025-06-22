Worth every penny

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After Katie Rosseinsky lifted the lid on the curious trend of extravagant pet birthday parties, readers were quick to weigh in – some with wagging enthusiasm, others with raised eyebrows.

Rosseinsky explained how over-the-top pet celebrations, once reserved for the rich and famous, with dog-themed drone shows, party hats, and vegan birthday cakes, have now become surprisingly common in everyday suburban life, thanks in part to social media and a booming pet care industry.

Her piece questioned whether our pets truly appreciate these grand gestures, or whether the elaborate celebrations serve more as a reflection of human emotion and disposable income than any canine or feline understanding of festivity.

In response, some readers passionately defended their right to splash out on their four-legged companions, emphasising the deep emotional bond they share with their animals.

Others remained sceptical, pointing to the absurdity of party hats and personalised decorations for creatures who would rather chew on the wrapping than admire the gift inside.

Here’s what you had to say:

It’s up to them how they spend it

If someone has the money, it’s up to them how they spend it. I’d rather hear of someone spending £120 on the dog than neglecting it.

To someone who hates coffee, it’s ridiculous to spend £5 on a flat white. That doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be done.

Damo75

Is a pet birthday party a step too far? Share your thoughts in the comments

Life is too short

That's what some people spend on Sky for a couple of months. It's your money – do what makes you happy. Life is too short.

TheVoice

OTT

Yes, it is a bit OTT, is it not? It will surely confuse the dog. Animals they may be, and some would say almost human. But once humans get past a certain age, birthdays surely are best played low-key, especially when you get old.

We have two whippets who get spoiled rotten, but within limits. They will NOT be having a birthday party. Perish the thought. And people wonder why dogs get confused, mixed up and misbehave? Watch Dogs Behaving Badly, and the outcome is clear – warped dog psyches.

But you just cannot teach some people. At least we are not talking dangerous dogs, which more likely than not is the result of bad animal parenting or worse, and an aggressive human mindset.

49niner

Worth every penny

I'd much rather spend £120 on a doggy party, without the hats and with all the doggy friends running around and playing in the garden, than waste my tax money on a £700 million Rwanda gimmick that broke international law. Only four were voluntarily deported there, and it deterred absolutely nobody.

Until or unless you get a dog, you wouldn't have a clue how much they become a member of your family, and you love them just the same.

They give us so much more back than we give them, and any little bit of happiness we can return to them is most definitely worth every penny.

Amy

Dogs are not people

I love my dogs, but… dogs are not people: they have different needs, different pleasures.

Why not give it a special (dog) treat, where relevant, a good walk, and give a decent donation to a suitable charity?

Seeing dogs wearing party hats etc. is robbing a dog of any dignity.

Suney

Donate the money

Instead of wasting £120 on a party for a dog, why not give the dog a double helping of his dog food or something like that, and donate the £120 on behalf of the dog to a needy cause, like helping the homeless etc.?

I'm sure doggy would be happy with that. And the charity which got the money would certainly.

tommy2tops

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

