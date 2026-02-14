Disney and Bath & Body Works have officially launched their latest collaboration of princess-inspired scents.

While the two companies have previously released princess-branded products, the collection has now expanded to include five new scents along with a slew of merch to match.

New additions to the collection — joining existing fragrances inspired by Belle and Tiana — include scents based on princesses Snow White, Mulan, Rapunzel and Aurora. The launch also features a fragrance inspired by the beauty and whimsy of the animated characters.

The collection features over 90 products (not all of which are scented), with prices ranging from $1.95 for a pocketbac hand sanitizer to $125 for the castle candle pedestal. Each item has beautiful packaging with colors and fonts that really capture the essence of the princess it represents.

Disney and Bath and Body Works have released a new princess-inspired collection ( Courtesy of Bath and Body Works )

The Independent’s culture and lifestyle team sampled just a handful of products from the new collection, one each of the five new scents. Of the five, there was a clear favorite.