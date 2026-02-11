Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bath & Body Works unveils new Disney Princess Collection

The collection includes 92 new products
The collection includes 92 new products (Getty Images)
  • Bath & Body Works announced its Disney Princess collection will be available on Friday, Feb. 13, which includes five brand-new fragrances.
  • The new scents were inspired by Aurora, Mulan, Rapunzel, and Snow White – plus, Life’s a Fairytale, a special scent designed to capture the essence of happily ever after. The new collection will also include the royal return of fan-favorite scents inspired by Belle and Tiana.
  • The collection includes 92 new products.
  • In addition to Bath & Body Works typical products, backpacks, keepsake music boxes and coin purses will be available as well.

