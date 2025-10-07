Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dick Van Dyke is poking fun at approaching the ripe age of 100.

The 99-year-old actor spoke about his upcoming December 13 birthday during the Vandy High Tea charity event — which is to raise funds for The Van Dyke Endowment of the Arts and the Dick Van Dyke Museum — Saturday in Malibu, California.

“That's right. I'm not officially a hundred until December,” he said during the event, according to People. “Two months. Two months.”

He quipped about whether he’ll live to 100, joking: “It'd be funny if I didn't make it.”

Later on in the event, as the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star reflected on approaching triple digits, he revealed one of his regrets.

“I brag sometimes about how I made it to a hundred and the truth is, if I had known I was going to live this long, I would've taken better care of myself,” he said. “And it is frustrating because I don't know what I did right.”

“Other than her,” he added, referring to his wife of 13 years, Arlene Silver. “I didn't do anything right.”

Dick previously addressed his 100th birthday with a realistic perspective. During a conversation at the Dick & Arlene Van Dyke Vandy Camp event in May, he acknowledged that he’s outlived just about all of his contemporaries.

“That’s the curse of living to almost 100,” Arlene, 54, said. Dick also revealed he and Ed Asner were planning to remake the classic comedy The Odd Couple before the latter’s death in August 2021 at the age of 91.

“That would’ve been such fun, and we lost it. I’ve lost a lot of friends,” Dick said.

However, Arlene noted that her husband is “still so positive” despite losing so many friends over the years.

“Well, life’s been good to me. I can’t complain,” Dick replied.

He also isn’t afraid of dying. “I’m acutely aware that I could go any day now,” Dick said in a music video for Coldplay’s “All My Love,” which came out in December 2024. “But I don’t know why it doesn’t concern me. I’m not afraid of it. I have the feeling that I’m gonna be alright.”

Before Arlene, the Mary Poppins star was married to Margie Willett from 1948 to 1984. Together, the former couple had four children: Christian, 75, Barry, 74, Stacy, 70, and Carrie Beth, 64. In 1976, Dick began dating his longtime partner, Michelle Triola Marvin, who would live with him for more than 30 years until she died in 2009.