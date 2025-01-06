Bruce Willis’ wife Emma shares sweet tribute to Demi Moore after Golden Globes win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bruce Willis’s wife Emma Heming Willis has shared a sweet tribute to his ex-wife, Demi Moore, after her Golden Globes win.

The 46-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (January 5) to react to Moore winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in The Substance.

“We are screaming over here!!!” Emma wrote on her Instagram Story, while sharing a video Moore posted at the Golden Globes. “Congratulations @demimoore!!!!”

Along with Emma, Moore received immense praise from her blended family, including her and Bruce’s three adult children: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30.

On their Instagram accounts, Scout and her sisters shared a joint video from inside their home, where they all gathered to watch the Golden Globes. The footage showed them in a living room looking intensely at the TV before they all began cheering as Moore won her award.

Bruce Willis’ wife says says she’s ‘screaming’ over Demi Moore’s Golden Globes win ( Getty Images )

The three women quickly stood up and raised their arms, in excitement over their mother’s big moment. Rumer was also cheering as she held her one-year-old daughter Louetta in her hand.

“SHE DID IT,” Scout wrote in the caption, alongside multiple crying face emojis.

During her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Moore, whose credits include Ghost, Indecent Proposal and A Few Good Men, was visibly surprised after taking home the trophy.

“I’ve been doing this a long time — like over 45 years — and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor,” she told the crowd, before opening up about the fact she considered quitting the industry before being cast in The Substance.

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress and, at that time, I made that mean this wasn’t something I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that,” she said.

The Songbird star explained that this thought “corroded” her to the extent that she “thought a couple of years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, that I had done what I was supposed to do.”

The actor said she was “at a low point” when the script for The Substance, written by Coralie Fargeat, found its way to her. “The universe told me, ‘You are not done,’” Moore said.

Her speech received extended applause from the crowd, with the ceremony’s host Nikki Glaser comically wishing luck to whoever won next for having to follow her.

The Los Angeles event also saw big wins for divise Netflix musical Emilia Pérez, Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist, and TV series Shōgun, whose lead stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, and Tadanobu Asano all reigned supreme in the acting categories. Selena Gomez was praised for her response after losing to her co-star Zoe Saldaña.

Find the full list of Golden Globe 2025 winners here.