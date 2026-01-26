Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David and Victoria Beckham have been reflecting on “great memories” as a family, just days after their eldest son, Brooklyn, published a tell-all statement about their fractured relationship.

The two stars left comments under British photographer Platon’s latest Instagram post, which contained two throwback photos of David from 2006 alongside a caption that ultimately shared support for Victoria and David as their family feud is pushed further into the spotlight.

The first photo shows David topless with his back to the camera as he showed off his tattoos of his son’s names: Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn — the latter inked in large print on his lower back.

“Good memories,” the former soccer star wrote under the post. “Brings back great memories!” Victoria echoed in her own comment.

Platon had added an extensive caption to the post, subtly alluding to the recent public spectacle surrounding the family after Brooklyn publicly alleged that his parents had “controlled” him his entire life and “have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship” with his wife Nicola Peltz.

open image in gallery Brooklyn Beckham with his mom, Victoria, in 2013 ( Getty )

The photographer explained the context of the pictures, writing: “Victoria arrived with Brooklyn, who was seven years old, Romeo, who was four and Cruz, who was just a baby. Brooklyn and Romeo charged into the studio wearing football kits, kicking balls, doing headers and other tricks.”

“While Victoria was busy with the children, I started work with David. At one point, Brooklyn ran on set with his football under his arm and hugged his dad’s right leg. Then, Romeo joined his older brother.”

“Then, Victoria also appeared with baby Cruz in her arms. The whole family turned away from us for a private heartfelt group hug. It was a poignant thing to see — this spontaneous moment of affection happening on a giant photography set in front of 60 people,” the caption continued.

“Celebrity comes with a heavy price and often it is family members who also pay,” he remarked.

open image in gallery David and Victoria Beckham reflected on ‘great memories’ with their children days after family feud erupts ( Instagram )

The photographer also noted how viewers can still see David’s “love of his children tattooed onto his back.”

“In this picture, although David stands alone, we see the love of his children tattooed onto his back. Family is everything. David Beckham, I salute you,” he wrote.

The most stunning claim that Brooklyn made this week was that his mother “hijacked my first dance with my wife” at their nuptials, stating that he was “humiliated” when the former Spice Girl “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone”.

DJ Fat Tony, who was at the wedding, has agreed with Brooklyn’s claim that Victoria’s behaviour was “inappropriate”, solely due to “the timing”.

He said that singer Mark Anthony called Victoria to the stage in place of Peltz and called the former Spice Girl “the most beautiful woman in the room”, which “devastated” Brooklyn and sent Peltz out of the room in tears.

open image in gallery Brooklyn Beckham lives with his wife, Nicola, in the U.S. ( PA Wire )

Speaking on This Morning on Friday (January 23), the DJ, real name Tony Manorch, recalled: “Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Mark Anthony says, ‘Put your hands on your mother’s hips’. It was a Latin thing, and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room…”

Brooklyn is the eldest of four children born to the retired football star and singer-turned-fashion designer. His statement, posted this week, accused his parents of placing “countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their facade.”

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” he wrote. “I’m not being controlled [by my wife], I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Without giving specifics, he also claimed that before the wedding, his parents “repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name.”

The Beckhams did not have an immediate public response to the posts. The Independent’s requests for comment were not immediately answered.