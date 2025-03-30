Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Beckham shared a touching tribute to the women in his life as he and other celebrities celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday (30 March).

The former England footballer, 49, has four children with his ex-Spice Girl and businesswoman wife Victoria: Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.

Beckham shared a selection of unseen family photographs of Victoria with their children while he praised her, his own mother Sandra, and Victoria’s mother Jackie Adams.

“I'm so lucky to have so many incredible women around me who are the most amazing Mum's. I learn from you every single day,” he wrote on Instagram alongside two heart emojis.

“Happy Mothers Day @victoriabeckham @sandra_beckham49 @jackie.adams_” he continued. “We Love You so much.

“Kiddies are so lucky to have a mum like yours,” he signed off, tagging his children in the post.

Other celebrities paying tribute to their mothers included presenter Davina McCall, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, The Only Way is Essex stars Megan McKenna and Ferne McCann, and Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones.

“Happy British Mother’s Day Mam. You are my Queen and the wind beneath my wings. I love you with all my heart,” Zeta-Jones wrote.

Meanwhile, McCall, 57, who recently underwent life-saving brain surgery, shared a picture with her step-mum – the wife of her late father, Andrew – who she has previously praised for supporting her.

“Happy Mother's Day to you, Gaby. I was six years old when you became my stepmom. And for the last 51 years you have always been there for me through thick and thin,” she wrote.

“And when I was younger, there was quite a lot of that! The door was always open to come home, And I'm so so grateful for that. You ARE grandma to my kids. They love you to the moon and back.

“And I don't know what Michael and I would've done without you these last four months. We are so grateful. I love you with all of my heart mama Thank you for everything. And Milly, thank you for sharing her with me!”

Britain’s Got Talent judge Holden, 54, shared photos with her two daughters Lexi and Hollie and shared a heartfelt tribute to her son Theo, who was stillborn seven months into her pregnancy.

“Happy Mother's Day. I'm so lucky to have my girls. We never forget our son #Theo,” she wrote. “To all of you who have loved and lost or are on the path to having a family. ..My family send you a big hug xxx”

Elsewhere, Christine McGuinness, who separated from Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness in 2022, revealed she was feeling “strong” this Mother’s Day.

“Stepping into Mummy’s Day feeling the strongest, most powerful, confident I have ever felt in my motherhood life!” she wrote.

“I was born to be their mummy,” the TV presenter added, alongside the initials L, P, and F, in reference to her three children: twins Leo and Penelope, 10, and seven-year-old Felicity.