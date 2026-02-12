Want a reasonably priced diamond ring this Valentine’s? Head to Dave & Busters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave & Buster’s is putting a whole new spin on “sweeping someone off their feet” this Valentine’s Day by hiding five diamond engagement rings worth $15,000 each inside its popular Human Crane games at select locations across the country.

The promotion runs only on February 14, when five 3-carat diamond rings designed by Platinum Days will be placed in the Human Crane prize pit at Dave & Buster’s locations in Times Square, West Nyack, New York, and in Hollywood, Carlsbad, and Folsom, California.

The Human Crane is a life-sized arcade experience where players strap into a harness and are lowered into a pit filled with oversized prizes, attempting to grab items just like a traditional claw machine. The attraction typically costs around $20 per play.

According to the company, winners will not receive the engagement rings immediately but will instead redeem them later after providing contact information. Other prizes in the Human Crane typically include oversized plush toys and inflatables, including rubber balls, aliens, and giant bananas.

“Dave & Buster’s has always been about bringing people together for unforgettable fun moments, and date nights are no exception,” Melissa Powers, Vice President of Marketing at Dave & Buster’s, said in a statement.“This Valentine’s Day, we’re elevating that experience even further by giving couples a chance to turn date night into a proposal they’ll never forget.”

open image in gallery The 3-carat diamond rings will be hidden in the prize pit of Human Crane games at Dave & Buster’s locations in New York and California ( Dave & Buster’s )

The Human Crane comes with several rules and safety requirements. Each play allows participants to take only one prize, even if they manage to grab more.

Phones, jewelry, loose objects, food, drinks and gum are not permitted on the ride. Riders must wear closed-toe shoes, secure eyeglasses, and tie back long hair.

Participants must safely fit into the harness, be at least 42 inches tall and weigh no more than 300 pounds.

Dave & Buster’s also cautions that anyone who is pregnant or has a heart condition, recent surgery or stitches, or neck or back problems should not participate in the Human Crane experience. There is no minimum age requirement, but riders are required to follow all operator instructions for safety.

While the diamond ring may only be up for grabs at the New York and California locations, many other Dave & Buster’s around the country offer the Human Crane game. A full list of locations offering the game can be found here.

open image in gallery The Human Crane is a $20 life-sized game where players are harnessed and lowered into a pit of oversized prizes ( Dave & Busters )

While the diamond rings are only available at select New York and California locations, the Human Crane game is available at many other Dave & Buster’s locations nationwide.

Dave & Buster’s locations nationwide are also offering the $99 Date Night Duo Deal on Valentine’s Day. This includes a full sit-down meal with one shared appetizer, two entrées, and one dessert, along with two 90-minute All-You-Can-Play game cards so both guests can enjoy unlimited arcade games during their visit. This deal must be reserved in advance through the restaurant booking platform OpenTable.