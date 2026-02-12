Want a reasonably priced diamond ring this Valentine’s? Head to Dave & Busters
Winners will redeem their actual engagement rings later, after providing contact information, while other Human Crane prizes include oversized plush toys and inflatables
Dave & Buster’s is putting a whole new spin on “sweeping someone off their feet” this Valentine’s Day by hiding five diamond engagement rings worth $15,000 each inside its popular Human Crane games at select locations across the country.
The promotion runs only on February 14, when five 3-carat diamond rings designed by Platinum Days will be placed in the Human Crane prize pit at Dave & Buster’s locations in Times Square, West Nyack, New York, and in Hollywood, Carlsbad, and Folsom, California.
The Human Crane is a life-sized arcade experience where players strap into a harness and are lowered into a pit filled with oversized prizes, attempting to grab items just like a traditional claw machine. The attraction typically costs around $20 per play.
According to the company, winners will not receive the engagement rings immediately but will instead redeem them later after providing contact information. Other prizes in the Human Crane typically include oversized plush toys and inflatables, including rubber balls, aliens, and giant bananas.
“Dave & Buster’s has always been about bringing people together for unforgettable fun moments, and date nights are no exception,” Melissa Powers, Vice President of Marketing at Dave & Buster’s, said in a statement.“This Valentine’s Day, we’re elevating that experience even further by giving couples a chance to turn date night into a proposal they’ll never forget.”
The Human Crane comes with several rules and safety requirements. Each play allows participants to take only one prize, even if they manage to grab more.
Phones, jewelry, loose objects, food, drinks and gum are not permitted on the ride. Riders must wear closed-toe shoes, secure eyeglasses, and tie back long hair.
Participants must safely fit into the harness, be at least 42 inches tall and weigh no more than 300 pounds.
Dave & Buster’s also cautions that anyone who is pregnant or has a heart condition, recent surgery or stitches, or neck or back problems should not participate in the Human Crane experience. There is no minimum age requirement, but riders are required to follow all operator instructions for safety.
While the diamond ring may only be up for grabs at the New York and California locations, many other Dave & Buster’s around the country offer the Human Crane game. A full list of locations offering the game can be found here.
Dave & Buster’s locations nationwide are also offering the $99 Date Night Duo Deal on Valentine’s Day. This includes a full sit-down meal with one shared appetizer, two entrées, and one dessert, along with two 90-minute All-You-Can-Play game cards so both guests can enjoy unlimited arcade games during their visit. This deal must be reserved in advance through the restaurant booking platform OpenTable.
