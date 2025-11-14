Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dave & Buster’s gives its menu a massive overhaul - here are the new food options

The full Dave & Buster’s menu now boasts over 100 items to choose from

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Friday 14 November 2025 15:38 EST
Comments
Good Day Cooks | New menu at Dave & Buster's

Think you know what you’ll eat on your next Dave & Buster’s outing? Think again.

The eatertainment company revamped its menu for the third time in four years, following the addition of 20 upgraded food and beverage options introduced only last year.

Rolled out Wednesday, this year’s menu revamp adds 75 new items with more upscale entrées, comfort foods and bold flavors, according to marketing director Melissa Powers.

Fan favorites like Lacy's Chicken, Mountain O'Nachos, Bistro Steak & Shrimp Alfredo Linguine, and Triple Layer Chocolate Cake are returning, alongside new shareable plates, hearty entrées, and indulgent desserts.

Dave & Buster’s is also promoting its Eat & Play Combo, starting at $19.99 for an entrée and a $10 Power Card, with an option to upgrade to unlimited play for $59.99.

The new menu features shareable bites like Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls and Buffalo Bar Chicks sliders, a plant-based Black Bean Burger and fresh seasonal cocktails, including a Passion Fruit Ranch Water and a Strawberry Watermelon ‘Rita (Getty Images)

Check out some new menu highlights below:

  • Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls: Philly-style steak and cheese egg rolls will queso dip
  • Grilled Chicken Quesadilla: Grilled fajita chicken and melted cheese increase cheesy flour tortillas, served with house-made guacamole and salsa
  • Buffalo Bar Chicks: Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce (or honey barbeque or spicy korean) on King's Hawaiian rolls, topped with pickles and ranch
  • Black Bean Burger: Plant-based black bean burger patty topped with cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato and onions, served with sweet potato fries
  • Sweet Apple Pecan Salad with Grilled Chicken: Marinated chicken breast, apple slices, candied pecans, crumbled bleu cheese tosses with romaine in raspberry vinaigrette
  • Strawberry Watermelon Rita: Espolon Blanco Tequila, triple sec, citrus mix, watermelon and strawberry
  • Passion Fruit Ranch Water: Don Julio Reposado Tequila, pineapple, passionfruit and fresh citrus mix topped with soda water and a Tajin rim

"At Dave & Buster's, great food fuels great experiences," Melissa Powers, Senior Director of Marketing, said in a news release. "We've expanded our menu with dishes you wouldn't expect to find at an arcade – elevated entrées, indulgent comfort foods, and bold new flavors. This new lineup brings back the fan favorites people have been asking for, while introducing delicious new dishes that make every visit feel fresh and craveable.”

Dave & Buster’s operates 177 locations across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada, along with 63 Main Event stores in 22 states.

