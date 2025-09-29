Sick of dating apps? Woman finds creative new way to lure eligible bachelors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Move over, dating apps – one Bay Area woman is trying out a new and innovative approach to dating in the modern world.

Lisa Catalano, a 41-year-old from San Mateo, California, has purchased a dozen billboards along Highway 101 advertising her new website: MarryLisa.com. The site encourages eligible bachelors to apply to date her, and includes a trove of information about her hobbies, interests, and what she’s looking for in a partner.

Catalano told local outlet KRON that she bought the billboards after “just not having any luck any other way.”

“I just want to meet somebody,” Catalano said.

On her website, Catalano says she’s looking to get married and start a family in the next two to three years. She has a “high energy, healthy, active lifestyle,” loves the San Francisco Giants (sorry, Dodgers fans), and even owns a convertible.

open image in gallery Lisa Catalano has rented billboards in the Bay Area to advertise her new website encouraging eligible bachelors to apply to date her ( @MarryLisaOfficial/TikTok )

She’s hoping to meet a man who will match her interests — and her energy.

“You know, it just comes down to chemistry,” Catalano told KRON. “But, you know, it’s things like religion, politics, lifestyle. I want somebody who leads a healthy lifestyle like I do.”

“And somebody who wants to get married and have kids,” she added. “Because that’s something that’s really important to me.”

Catalano says she’s ready to look for love again after her fiancé died from a terminal illness in late 2023.

“I hope that this is a great story that we can tell our future children,” she told KRON.

The application on Lisa’s website asks for biographical information, then allows bachelors to answer some open-ended prompts, such as “What are your hobbies and interests?” and “Describe your personality.” Applicants can also upload photos of themselves.

open image in gallery Lisa Catalano is encouraging eligible bachelors to apply on MarryLisa.com, where she lists her hobbies, interests and preferences ( MarryLisa.com )

If you know an eligible bachelor in the area, you can also apply on his behalf using a separate application. This application asks much of the same information, but includes a prompt that asks, “Is there anything else you'd like Lisa to know about this man you are referring? What made you decide to fill out this application?”

Catalano also uploaded a series of YouTube videos describing her dating preferences, addressing topics like kissing on the first date (she’s open to it), her celebrity crush (The X Files star David Duchovny) and her relatives (she loves her big extended family).

The Independent has contacted Catalano to learn more about her search for love.