The ancient spice that reduces bloating - and could boost weight loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Curry lovers could be tucking into extra health benefits with their favorite dishes.

Cumin, the versatile spice which gives dishes that warm, nutty, and earthy flavor, is rich in antioxidants and can help reduce the risk of disease and protect the body’s cells.

“A diet high in antioxidants can help reduce the risk of heart disease and some other chronic diseases,” registered dietitian Nicole Hopsecger told the Cleveland Clinic. “Of course, that goes hand-in-hand with making sure your diet is also high in other antioxidant sources, including fresh fruits, veggies, whole grains and legumes.”

To reap those benefits, Hopsecger advises that people grind up cumin seeds, increasing the body’s ability to absorb it.

“You also get more benefits from the vitamins and minerals it contains, such as B vitamins, vitamin E, iron and magnesium,” she explained.

open image in gallery Butter chicken and other curry dishes are made with cumin. The ancient spice comes with some major health benefits ( AFP via Getty Images )

Iron makes a protein in red blood cells that helps carry oxygen through the body, boosts the immune system, and keeps hair healthy. Magnesium helps maintain muscle and nerve function, keeps bones strong, regulates blood sugar and protects immune health, according to MedlinePlus. Vitamin B is essential for metabolism and brain function.

That’s not all that cooking with cumin can do for you. One study found cumin extract helped people alleviate bloating and other symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. A separate review showed cumin extract had been found to improve liver function tests in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Cumin has been used for thousands of years, dating back to the dawn of written history, according to NPR. It was popular in ancient Mesopotamia and in the more than 4,000 years since then, its use has spread throughout the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

"Once it has been introduced into a new land and culture, cumin has a way of insinuating itself deeply into the local cuisine, which is why it has become one of the most commonly used spices in the world," author Gary Nabhan writes in his book, “Cumin, Camels, and Caravans.”

open image in gallery Cumin seeds come from ground plants. But, people should grind up the seeds to best reap cumin’s benefits ( AFP via Getty Images )

Any amount is generally safe to use when cooking, but people may want to be careful with supplements, Hopsecger advised.

Previous research has also found that cumin could help with weight loss.

One study claimed it help people to lose weight similar to an over-the-counter oral weight loss drug known as Orlistat. Another study, assessing the effects of cumin and lime, found “beneficial effects on weight” for participants who were overweight. A third study showed cholesterol levels improve after people took just three grams of cumin powder a day for three months.

But the dietician noted that more research is needed to make a solid connection.

“There’s not enough research to support them,” Hopsecge said. “In the few studies that do, there are likely other factors going on in addition to the cumin supplement, such as increased motivation or lifestyle changes.”