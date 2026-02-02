Costco issues recall on popular bakery item in 22 states

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular bakery item at Costco has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient, posing a dangerous health risk for certain customers.

The retailer announced a recall of its Mini Beignets filled with Caramel in a recent memo shared with shoppers after it was discovered that the pastries were accidentally filled with Chocolate Hazelnut.

Hazelnut is not listed on the product's labeling and poses “the risk of severe life-threatening allergic reaction” for someone who is allergic to tree nuts and consumes the beignets.

The recalled product was sold at Costco stores in 22 states — Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington — between January 16, 2026, and January 30, 2026.

Customers are urged not to consume the beignets, especially if they have a tree nut allergy. Instead, they can return the dessert to Costco for a full refund.

open image in gallery Mini Beignets with Caramel from Costco were accidentally filled with Chocolate Hazelnut, posing an allergic reaction for customers ( Getty/iStock )

So far, there have been no illnesses reported to date.

Tree nuts are identified as one of the nine major food allergies in the U.S., along with wheat, eggs, fish, Crustacean shellfish, soy beans, milk, peanuts, and sesame. Allergic reactions to these nine foods vary but can involve “hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Costco has previously recalled some of its popular products due to concerning health risks. In September, the retailer recalled its Kirkland brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke Bowl because the green onions in it may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria. The affected products were sold in the deli section of Costco warehouses in 32 states.

In November, Costco also recalled its ready-to-eat Caesar Salad and a Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad due to ​​the “presence of plastic foreign material in the salad dressing of these items,” according to an announcement from the retailer at the time.

But Costco isn’t the only retailer plagued by issues with its products. In December, Minnesota-based Gold Star Distribution, Inc., recalled nearly 2,000 of its products after the FDA determined that the company’s facility was operating under unsanitary conditions. Recalled products were sold across retailers in three states: Indiana, Minnesota, and North Dakota.

According to the agency’s report in December, there was “the presence of rodent excreta, rodent urine, and bird droppings in areas where medical devices, drugs, human food, pet food, and cosmetic products were held.” The recall was declared a Class II on January 22, meaning eating or using the affected items can pose a serious health risk.

Beloved snacks affected by the recall include Jif Crunchy Peanut Butter, Nutella, Skittles, Snickers, Twix, Haribo Gummy Bears, Pringles, and Takis. Also part of the recall were breakfast items and ingredients, including Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Cereal, Cheerios, Quaker Corn Meal, Special K Cereal, and Lucky Charms Cereal.