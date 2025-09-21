Nationwide fish recall issued after health risk uncovered

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular brand has issued a nationwide recall of two types of its fish over contamination concerns.

Haifa Smoked Fish, based in New York, is recalling its cold-smoked salmon and cold-smoked sea bass, according to a Wednesday press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall was issued because the products may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.

Two lots are affected by this food warning, including Haifa’s COLD SMOKED SALMON, sold in 8-oz packages, with the Lot code 219, and Haifa’s COLD SMOKED SEA BASS, sold in 8-oz packages, with the Lot code 212.

The contamination of the fish was “discovered after sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors, and subsequent analysis of Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes,” according to the press release.

Both of the affected products were sold nationwide through retail stores and distributors. The salmon and sea bass were packaged on a paperboard with flexible plastic.

open image in gallery Cold-smoked salmon was sold at retail stores nationwide before being recalled ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

While there have been no illnesses reported to date, consumers are urged to return the recalled products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Infections caused by Listeria monocytogenes can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems.

open image in gallery Haifa’s Cold Smoked Salmon had ‘presence of Listeria monocytogenes’ during sampling ( U.S. Food and Drug Administration )

“Although healthy persons may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, L. Monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the FDA notes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States, killing roughly 260 people per year.

open image in gallery Haifa’s Cold Smoked Sea Bass was sold a on paperboard with flexible plastic ( U.S. Food and Drug Administration )

Many foods have been pulled from shelves this year due to the risk of a Listeria infection. Only two weeks ago, multiple bags of Endico frozen vegetables were recalled because they may have been contaminated with Listeria.

The recalled products were sold in frozen 2.5-pound clear plastic bags under the Endico label. One affected product is peas and carrots, with the Lot 110625, production date of June 11, 2025, and use by date of June 10, 2027. The second affected product is frozen mixed vegetables, with the lot 170625, production date of June 17, 2025, and use by date of June 16, 2027.

Last month, the Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op facility in Ohio recalled over 5,000 pounds of cheese due to potential Listeria contamination with Listeria.

Also in August, Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC, recalled boxes of its Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack over Listeria concerns.