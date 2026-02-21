Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Costco shoppers are in for a treat as a new food court item has been added to the lineup.

Joining the bulk grocery store’s food court menu, which consists of cheap yet highly sought-after items like the $1.50 hot dog, is a newly added $3 Double Chocolate Mint Sundae.

The dessert consists of soft-serve mint ice cream layered with cookie crumbles and chocolate sauce. According to Food & Wine, the menu item was added earlier this week, as social media users have already begun raving about it.

One Costco influencer, under the username @Costcobuys, shared a Reel introducing their followers to the item. Many people were quick to turn to the user’s comments section to gush over the sundae, writing about how much they loved it.

“Had one today as my treat for finishing my marathon this weekend. Truly. Amazing,” one person wrote, while another agreed, writing, “I had this, very minty and good. The cookie crumble bits are perfect. Quality is top notch.”

open image in gallery Costco has added a new item to its food court menu for $2.99 ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery The Double Chocolate Mint Sundae, featuring soft-serve mint ice cream layered with cookie crumbles and chocolate sauce, was made available to members of the warehouse club earlier this week ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“My daughter & I shared one today….amazing,” a third person wrote in the comments.

For those who may not be fans of the classic mint and chocolate combination, Costco also offers the mint-flavored soft-serve ice cream on its own for $2 or the possibility to swirl it with vanilla soft-serve.

While chocolate used to be a flavor option at the Costco food court, the mint soft-serve has appeared to have temporarily taken its place. However, the grocery store has switched out the available flavors before, previously offering a strawberry soft-serve in 2024.

The news of the new food court item comes as the warehouse club is tightening its famous no-hassle return policies — much to the disappointment of some members.

According to Cleveland.com, some members have found that Costco workers are now requiring extra proof of purchase for some returns, and managers are even checking to see how often customers are returning their purchases.

The change comes as social media users have shared stories of customers returning Christmas trees well after the holiday season was over — and other instances of members clearly taking advantage of the 90-day return policy.

While many retailers have offered competitive return policies in recent years as a way to draw in customers, the leniency has also allowed some shoppers to take advantage with fraudulent returns, leaving businesses to lose billions of dollars.

Aggravated customers have taken to Reddit to vent their frustrations over the changes.

“In my recent experience, the former ‘no questions asked’ return policy of 10+ years ago has tightened up some and the employees tend to really dig in on some of the items,” one member wrote. “It just doesn’t feel like the same easy/friendly experience it was when I first joined.”