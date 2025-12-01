The best Color Wow deals to snag now before Cyber Monday ends

Amazon’s Cyber weekend sales have been serving up some serious beauty deals (including a deal that sees the Dyson airwrap crash to its lowest-ever price). But if there’s one thing I like to do during the Cyber sales and that’s stock up on my favorite haircare. And thankfully, Color Wow products — the viral haircare brand behind the hero dream coat supernatural spray (Amazon.com) — have dropped in price.

Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton – yes, Kim Kardashian’s go-to hair stylist – swears by it for his clients. In fact, he’s been known to rely on the dream coat formula to achieve her signature glass-like shine. With Appleton as Color Wow’s creative director, it’s safe to say the brand knows a thing or two about transformative haircare.

And while dream coat may be the brand’s USP, Color Wow’s full range is not to be overlooked, with a lineup of hair-loving products that deserve their moment in the spotlight. Luckily, plenty of them are included in the Cyber Monday sale, and as The Independent’s beauty writer, I’ve rounded up the very best deals worth snapping up.

The best Color Wow deals for Cyber Monday