The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The best Color Wow deals to snag now before Cyber Monday ends
If the haircare brand is good enough for Kim Kardashian, it’s good enough for me
Read more: Dyson airwrap crashes to lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday
Amazon’s Cyber weekend sales have been serving up some serious beauty deals (including a deal that sees the Dyson airwrap crash to its lowest-ever price). But if there’s one thing I like to do during the Cyber sales and that’s stock up on my favorite haircare. And thankfully, Color Wow products — the viral haircare brand behind the hero dream coat supernatural spray (Amazon.com) — have dropped in price.
Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton – yes, Kim Kardashian’s go-to hair stylist – swears by it for his clients. In fact, he’s been known to rely on the dream coat formula to achieve her signature glass-like shine. With Appleton as Color Wow’s creative director, it’s safe to say the brand knows a thing or two about transformative haircare.
And while dream coat may be the brand’s USP, Color Wow’s full range is not to be overlooked, with a lineup of hair-loving products that deserve their moment in the spotlight. Luckily, plenty of them are included in the Cyber Monday sale, and as The Independent’s beauty writer, I’ve rounded up the very best deals worth snapping up.
The best Color Wow deals for Cyber Monday
Color Wow color security shampoo
When executive editor Annabel Grossman tested the color security shampoo as part of IndyBest’s shampoo and conditioner review, she singled out Color Wow’s formula as the best for colored hair after it effectively kept her blonde looking bright. She praised the lack of sulphates and parabens and reported that her “strands felt clean and fresh rather than weighed down.” It’s included in the Cyber Monday sale with 30 percent off, making now the perfect time to give your shower routine an upgrade.
Color Wow color security conditioner
After testing Color Wow’s shampoo, Annabel Grossman then proceeded to use the matching color security conditioner. She noted that the normal-to-thick hair formula delivered impressive results and left her with “fewer split ends than usual.” She also found her hair felt stronger and praised the conditioner’s excellent value compared to pricier brands that promise the same outcome. Now reduced by 30 percent in the Cyber Monday sale, it’s a savvy addition to any color-care routine.
Color Wow xtra large bombshell volumizer
Haircare expert Ellis Cochrane tested the xtra large bombshell volumizer for her review of the best Color Wow products and found it to be great for fine hair. Applied at the roots, it gave her hair a “serious lift” and helped create salon-style volume at home, without leaving her strands feeling crunchy or dried out. The alcohol and salt-free formula is also better for fragile and color-treated hair. Now’s the perfect excuse to boost your blow-dry.
Color Wow money mist leave-in conditioning treatment
Ellis Cochrane called Color Wow’s money mist “truly surprising in its versatility,” noting how the fine spray detangles, defrizzes, restores moisture, perks up hair a few days after washing, and even protects against heat and UV. “If I could only buy one Color Wow product, it would be this one,” she said. This is a multitasker well worth adding to your arsenal.
Color Wow one-minute transformation styling cream
While neither the team nor I have used Color Wow’s one-minute transformation cream yet, the 30 percent saving has me tempted. The formula has been designed as a quick fix for frizz, dryness, and flyaways, and it’s enriched with avocado oil and omega-3 to smooth and soften without weighing hair down. Free from sulphates, it’s curly hair-approved and a one-product wonder for lackluster locks.
Color Wow speed dry blow dry spray
Color Wow’s speed dry spray lives up to its name. Ellis Cochrane said it cut her drying time from the usual 10 to 15 minutes to just more than five. She repeated the test over a month — both when smoothing her hair straight and when diffusing her curls — and saw the same “seriously impressive” results every time. With the added bonus of built-in heat protection and a smoother, shinier finish, it’s a smart pick for anyone who wants to spend less time with a hair dryer in hand.
Color Wow pop and lock high gloss finish
Color Wow’s pop and lock high gloss finish sets out to deliver weightless shine and hydration in a single step. Combining the nourishing feel of an oil with the glossy finish of a serum, it features a built-in UV filter that helps to protect against color fade and environmental damage.
Color Wow youth juice collagen scalp treatment
When wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia reviewed Color Wow’s youth juice treatment, she found that after the first week and a half, there were no signs of flakiness and [her] hair looked very shiny.”
The leave-in formula nourishes the scalp, strengthens follicles, and hydrates dry or irritated strands without leaving any greasy residue. With 30 percent off in the Cyber Monday sale, it’s a simple way to support healthier, silkier hair while keeping your routine fuss-free.
Color Wow dream filter pre-shampoo mineral remover
This is the product I’d recommend for anyone struggling with dull or weighed-down hair in hard-water areas. The treatment works like a mini detox, helping to remove mineral build-up and impurities that can make hair look lackluster.
Color Wow curl coco-motion lubricating conditioner
Color Wow’s coco-motion conditioner is the brand’s standout product for curly, wavy, and coily hair. “I was most impressed by how lightweight and almost invisible it feels on my hair, while still deeply nourishing curls,” noted Ellis Cochrane in her review. The formula aims to define curls, reduce frizz, and enhance bounce, whether styled with a diffuser or air-dried. Simply glide the product through your strands with a wide-tooth comb and leave it to sit for several minutes. Simple.
Color Wow hooked clean shampoo with root-locking technology
Color Wow’s hooked shampoo has $10 off in the Cyber Monday sale. Designed with root-locking technology to help reinforce fragile strands at their base, the formula gently removes product build-up without stripping the hair of essential moisture. Ideal for color-treated curls, it leaves hair hydrated, bouncy, and prepped for other products. It’s a promising pick for anyone looking to keep curls strong, shiny, and full of life.
Color Wow curl snag-free pre-shampoo detangler
Color Wow’s snag-free pre-shampoo detangler is less than $20 in the Cyber Monday sale. The treatment is designed to add slip and reduce knots, helping minimize breakage and shedding while moisturizing strands with coconut and vitamins. Vegan-friendly and free from silicones, sulfates, alcohol, and gluten, it leaves hair ready for a thorough cleanse at the shampoo stage.
Color Wow root cover up
Color Wow’s root cover-up is a quick solution to refreshing hair between color appointments. When Ellis Cochrane put it through its paces for her review, she called it “a great quick fix for visible roots and areas of thinning.” With eight shades to choose from, the powder stays throughout the day, helping cover greys or sparse patches while giving hair a fuller look. She recommended pressing the powder gently into the roots rather than brushing it on for the best results, and suggested practicing beforehand to perfect the technique.