Colin Farrell makes appearance with lookalike son at Emmys
Hollywood star brought 15-year-old along to ceremony as his guest
Colin Farrell made an appearance alongside his son Henry at the 2025 Emmy Awards.
The Irish actor, who was nominated for his role in The Penguin, brought Henry, 15, to the ceremony as his guest.
Red carpet photos showed the father-and-son duo smiling ahead of the event, which saw Farrell lose the Leading Actor in a Limited Series award to Adolescence actor Stephen Graham.
Farrell shares Henry with ex-partner Alicja Bachleda-Curús, whom he dated from 2008 to 2010.
Many praised Farrell for bringing his son to the ceremony – with some highlighting just how tall Henry has become in recent years.
“I was already a fan of Colin when this boy was born and now he's bigger than him,” one person wrote, with another pointing out that, in the two years since Farrell brought Henry to the Oscars, he is now taller than his dad.
The actor has another son with ex-partner Kim Bordenave – 21-year-old James, who has Angelman syndrome, a rare disorder that affects the nervous system and causes developmental delays, amongst other issues.
In April, Farrell revealed that he and Bordenave had come to the “tricky” decision to put James into a facility due to fears he would be left alone if anything should happen to them.
“It’s tricky – some parents will say, ‘I want to take care of my child myself’, and I respect that,” Farrell, 48, told Candis Magazine.
“But my horror would be, what if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James’ mother, Kim, has a car crash and she’s taken too – and then James is on his own?”
Farrell said that James would then become “a ward of the state”, adding: “And he goes where? We’d have no say in it.”
The Penguin lost out to Netflix drama Adolescence in the Limited Series category 2025 Emmys, but Cristin Milioti won in the Supporting Actress category for her role as Sofia Falcone.
Adolescence child star Owen Cooper, 15, also took home a trophy, becoming the youngest ever Emmys winner.
Other big winners included Apple TV+ sitcom The Studio and medical drama The Pitt, which beat Severance to Best Drama Series. After receiving seven nominations for ER, Noah Wyle finally won his first Emmy thanks to his lead role in the acclaimed series.
Find the full list of winners here.
