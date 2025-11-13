Coffee Mate launches Harry Potter-themed Butterbeer creamers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coffee Mate is launching a special creamer and cold foam in honor of the beloved Harry Potter franchise.

The company announced on Instagram Wednesday that it is releasing three Butterbeer-flavored products, inspired by the drink sold in the Leaky Cauldron and other wizarding drinking establishments.

Fans urged Coffee Mate to launch a Butterbeer flavor this summer after the brand released two other Harry Potter-themed creamers.

“You asked for it and we heard you... NEW Harry Potter-inspired Butterbeer flavor creamers are coming soon!” the brand, which partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to make the creamers, wrote on Instagram. “Available in Butterbeer Creamer, Zero Sugar Butterbeer Creamer, and Butterbeer Cold Foam at retailers nationwide in the new year.”

While there’s no set release date for the Butterbeer products, they are expected to roll out in U.S. retailers in December, before being available nationwide in January. The Butterbeer creamers will cost $4.49 for a 28-ounce bottle, while the Cold Foam will cost $5.49 for a 14-ounce canister.

The Butterbeer-flavored products will be available nationwide in January ( Coffee Mate )

In the comments of Coffee Mate’s Instagram post, fans expressed their excitement about the new flavor.

“We spoke, you heard, you created…and now we will drink our coffee with great joy,” one wrote.

“I’m so excited for this!!!” another wrote, while a third agreed: “Okay, I need this right now. So excited.”

A fourth added: “Thank you for including the zero sugar too!! So excited, hope my Publix store will carry it!!”

In Harry Potter, Butterbeer is served hot or cold and often topped off with foam. The drink has been described as a combination of sweet butterscotch and shortbread, and it’s even sold at amusement parks like Universal Studios in Los Angeles and Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

Coffee Mate launched two different Harry Potter-themed creamers in August: Toffee Cauldron Cake Flavored Creamer and Zero Sugar White Chocolate Peppermint Toad Flavored Creamer.

The limited-edition creamers were inspired by Honeydukes, “the famed Hogsmeade sweets shop [that] fans will recognize from the Harry Potter films,” read a press release at the time.

“We've added a dash of wonder to everyday coffee routines with our new creamers, and this pop-up blends custom brews with interactive elements designed to allow visitors to celebrate the beloved wizarding world,” Amanda Zaydman, Director of Brand Marketing of Nestlé, which owns Coffee Mate, said. “Our brand is all about creating spellbinding moments for coffee lovers, and this partnership delivers exactly that.”