Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper has announced the arrival of his third baby with his fiancée, Taya.

The farmer, who rose to fame on Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm series, said that Taya had given birth to a boy named Ashton on Thursday 14 August.

Sharing a photo of their son wrapped up in a blanket and a knitted hat, Cooper wrote: “Baby number three. Everyone meet Ashton weighing 6.13lb born 14th August at 6:28pm at Chipping Norton Maternity.”

He shared another snap of him eating a Chinese takeaway at the hospital, while Taya held Ashton. Cooper said in the caption: “PS don’t worry, I bought the amazing midwives a Chinese as well.”

The farmhand’s announcement came after Clarkson had already shared the news in his column for The Sun, where he recounted the moment Cooper found out that his fiancée was in labour, while he was at work on the farm.

Clarkson explained that Cooper told Taya to hang on, saying: “I’ll be there when I’ve finished harvesting this field.”

The former Top Gear presenter called it a “farmerish” response, writing: “Happily, he finished in time to welcome what for him is baby number three, and then our thoughts turned to a name. One of our mates suggested it should be named after the field he was harvesting when the call came through.”

open image in gallery Kaleb Cooper announced the birth of his third child, a son named Ashton ( Instagram via @cooper_kaleb )

Cooper, 27, and Taya are childhood sweethearts, having met in 2016, with Cooper proposing on Christmas Day in 2022.

The couple became parents in March 2021, with the arrival of their first child, Oscar. They also share a two-year-old daughter named Willa.

Previously opening up about becoming a father, Cooper confessed he felt “useless” during Oscar's birth.

He told The Times Magazine: “It was f***ing terrible, because when I'm helping that cow, I know exactly what I'm doing. I can bring the calf around to the mum and so on.”

open image in gallery Kaleb Cooper and his fiancée Taya ( Instagram via @cooper_kaleb )

“Now, when Taya was giving birth, I felt useless. I'm seeing her in pain having one of my kids.”

Cooper added that he was glad to have had children while he was young, as he could still be energetic when they were older.

He said: “I wanted a girl and boy, which I've got and am very grateful. Then when I get older I can go down the pub with them, or out on the tractors, and I can still be energetic.”

open image in gallery Kaleb Cooper rose to prominence on the Amazon series ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Amazon Prime Videp )

Cooper rose to prominence in 2021 after Clarkson purchased the Diddly Squat farm in Chipping Norton, where Cooper already worked under the previous owner. Cooper was kept on by Clarkson and quickly became his right-hand man as he showed the Top Gear star the ropes of running a working farm.

Last year, Cooper took his solo live show about his life, called The World According to Kaleb, on tour around the UK. He has also written several books, including It’s a Farming Thing, Britain According to Kaleb and The World According to Kaleb.