Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper has been rushed to hospital after suffering a painful injury.

The farm manager, who was temporarily replaced in the latest series by Harriet Cowan, hurt himself while playing football.

On Instagram, Cooper, 26, posted a video showing his swollen ankle – and informed his followers he had fractured it.

After Clarkson’s right-hand man had an X-ray, he shared a photo of his leg, fitted with a black protective boot.

Hinting at concerns he would struggle to undertake his duties at Diddly Squat, the farm at the centre of the hit Prime Video series, Cooper captioned the snap: “Not good.”

However, he went on to reassure his fans with a video showing him forging ahead anyway. In the clip, he could be seen hobbling around while placing hens in a coop.

open image in gallery Kaleb Cooper (left) and Jeremy Clarkson in ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Prime Video )

“I may be hobbling around as I’ve fractured my ankle, but I’ll still be at the Three Counties Show on the Sunday, setting up on the Thursday,” he said.

“I’ll be doing talks throughout the day, and Hawkestone Cider will be there. So do pop along and say hello. I’m looking forward to it.”

He continued: “Even though I may be hobbling around, I’ll be there – don’t you worry. I’ll be there.”

open image in gallery Kaleb Cooper says it’s ‘not good’ after painful injury ( Instagram )

Cooper’s temporary Clarkson’s Farm replacement Cowan recently shared her thoughts on the show’s breakout star after viewers detected awkwardness between the pair.

The full-time nurse, who recently urged viewers to “be kind” following her appearance on the show, was recruited due to Cooper’s professional commitments elsewhere. The newly minted millionaire was busy touring a one-man show after finding fame on the series.

Fans of the show couldn’t help but notice Cooper appeared rather unimpressed with Cowan upon their introduction when he returned to the Oxfordshire location.

Clarkson himself pointed out that Cooper needed to be kind to Cowan, telling him: “Right, now, that’s Harriet. Now be nice – behave.”

Cooper then stood watching Cowan in silence as she worked, sarcastically questioning her farming skills, with Clarkson chiding him for his attitude.

open image in gallery ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ stars Harriet Cowan and Kaleb Cooper ( Prime Video )

Cowan has now assured viewers that she gets on with Cooper – and said that they have even become friends away from the cameras.

During an appearance on BBC Derby, Cowan, who has a big following on TikTok, said: “Kaleb’s amazing. Me and him are so close now. He’s such a good farmer and we got on really well.”

She continued: “He’s another farmer to add to my phone list to ring. Everyone checks in to make sure everyone’s fine.”