Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Clarkson’s Farm star Harriet Cowan has urged fans to “be kind” following her appearance in Jeremy Clarkson’s hit farming series.

In the latest season of the show, which follows the ups and downs at Clarkson's Diddy Squat farm, 24-year-old Cowan temporarily joins the team for the first few episodes as a freelance contractor while the farm manager, Kaleb Cooper, is away touring his one-man show.

Cowan, a full-time nurse, farmer and TikTokker from Derbyshire, has won over audiences with her witty asides and impressive farming knowledge, with many hoping for her to become a permanent team member at the Chipping Norton farm.

In a post shared on Instagram, Cowan posted a preview clip from the show while urging her new followers and fans to “be kind” as she made her debut on the show.

“Please can everyone remember to be kind,” she said. “We are all human and your words matter.”

In another post shared on TikTok, Cowan told her fans to be wary of false social media accounts impersonating her, as she flagged that several profiles with multiple followers were posting her content without her consent.

Cowan, whose father runs the family farm and mother is a nurse, is a TikTok farming sensation with more than 1.7m views on her most popular video, which shows her at work driving a tractor.

Since she joined the series, her TikTok follower count has risen from 38,000 to almost 450,000.

open image in gallery ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ star warned her followers about false accounts impersonating her ( TikTok via @Harrietcowan3 )

On TikTok, Cowan documents her day-to-day life working on her father’s farm, sharing sweet pictures of the animals and jokes about farming.

In episode one of the latest Clarkson’s Farm season, the former Top Gear presenter gives Cowan a tour of the farm when he points out a Neolithic fort, which he explains is “4000 years old”, to which Cowan quips: “Nearly as old as you.” She even makes an attempt at trimming Clarkson’s unruly eyebrows.

Clarkson warms to Cowan as the episode goes on, calling her a “star” and praising her farming knowledge. “She’s brilliant,” he tells his farming contractor Charlie Ireland.

open image in gallery Kaleb Cooper and Harriet Cowan on 'Clarkson's Farm' ( Amazon Prime Video )

“She’s a TikTokker. She’s already been TikTokking at Diddly Squat! I don’t really understand,” he says.

Cowan previously graduated from the University of Derby, where she studied nursing. She was named her town's Young Farmers spokesperson and continues to use social media to highlight the realities of working on a farm. She has been vocal during the farmers’ protests in response to Labour's changes to inheritance tax, which has seen thousands of farmers gathering in Westminster in recent months.